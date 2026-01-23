Charles Barkley Reveals How He’s ‘Complained’ To ESPN About Inside The NBA’s Schedule Change
Sir Charles isn't pleased.
Inside the NBA’s move to ESPN has drawn a myriad of responses from fans in great part due to the show’s new schedule. Since the season premiere last fall, the series hasn’t aired as frequently as it did when it was on TNT. Instead of airing weekly, the beloved talk show has cropped up more sporadically in recent months. Needless to say, fans haven’t been shy about sharing their discontent with the change. Now, co-host Charles Barkley is speaking out as well and, given prior comments Barkley shared, this new take is somewhat surprising.
Ahead of Inside’s new season, Barkley shared his hopes for his professional future at ESPN. The longtime broadcaster said he did not want a greater workload under his new employers, citing his age as a reason for that. Barkley is singing a somewhat different tune after a few months working for Disney, though. The “Round Mound of Rebound” appeared on The Dan Le Betard Show and revealed that while the transition has been “great,” he and others “complained” to the bosses about their lighter schedule:
As the 62-year-old basketball hall of famer alluded to during his interview (which is on YouTube), Inside the NBA only aired a handful of shows this October and only one in November. The show returned for Christmas Day coverage but, as of this writing, it’s still on hiatus. It’s honestly ironic to hear Barkley say he’d like to work more, given his prior stance but, because he’s been part of so few broadcasts thus far, his sentiments are understandable. Barkley’s aware the season will pick up, but he’s still disappointed:
Inside the NBA’s presence will indeed pick up during the latter stretch of this NBA season, as a number of shows are scheduled to air throughout February, March and April. Barkley and his co-hosts – Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal – will also cover the playoffs and will even provide their services for the NBA Finals this year. Shaq actually likes this schedule, as he believes viewers will be even more eager to watch him and his co-stars during the postseason given their absence.
Anyone who’s still unhappy with the broadcast schedule as a whole, though, may still have reason to feel optimistic about the road ahead. ESPN President Burke Magnus explained that a previously established contractual provision with TNT/Turner was the cause of the low number of airings. Magnus also explained that the main goal for this year was to ink the deal for Inside and, next year, a more robust schedule can be ironed out.
So, by the time Inside the NBA airs this coming fall during the latter part of the 2026 TV schedule, its presence may be much greater than it is now. I’m curious as to whether that’ll be the case and Charles Barkley ends up being satisfied with how frequently he and his colleagues are working. In the meantime, know that Inside returns to ESPN on Saturday, January 24th and that its next two airings will be on Wednesday, January 28th and Saturday, January 31st.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.