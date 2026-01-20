As Michael Jordan’s NBC Gig Is Criticized, An Analyst Responds To The Backlash
Air Jordan's role has been heavily discussed.
Ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season, there was considerable excitement over the return of the NBA on NBC block. It was revealed early on that the network was scooping up a lot of former players to serve as broadcasters and analysts, and that included Michael Jordan. Last summer, Jordan was hired as a “special contributor,” with fans expressing enthused feelings over the hiring. However, Jordan’s role hasn’t quite been what viewers were expecting, and that’s led to backlash. Now, Mike Tirico is sharing thoughts.
There was much secrecy surrounding Jordan’s role early on. Ultimately, during NBA on NBC and Peacock’s first doubleheader of the season, fans were treated to the first installment in a segment called MJ: Insights to Excellence. As it was revealed, Insights would be made up of portions from a pre-taped interview between Jordan and Tirico, with each episode showing the pair discussing a different topic from that convo.
Michael Jordan’s segment swiftly garnered backlash from fans who took to X and other social media platforms to voice their dissatisfaction. Based on the reactions, a number of viewers were hoping to see real-time analysis from MJ as opposed to various bits from a single interview. Now, Mike Tirico has shared an update that will surely be disappointing, as he confirmed to SI Media With Jimmy Traina that Jordan has not committed to any further interviews. When addressing the blowback, Tirico shared a personal take:
The veteran broadcaster – who’s also worked at ABC and ESPN – also clarified that his interview with Jordan ran for about an hour and 45 minutes. Most notably, the six-time NBA champion was reportedly paid millions of dollars to do the sit-down interview. Tirico’s comments also come weeks after NBC Sports President Rick Cordella discussed his hope to keep working with Jordan. During his recent interview, Tirico spoke more about the Jordan segments and, while they aren’t live, he weighed in on why they’re still valuable in his eyes:
By all accounts, Mike Tirico has been enjoying the resurgence of NBA on NBC (which went off the air for the second time in 2002). Tirico previously hyped up his fellow analysts, and it would seem those positive feelings extend to his interview with Jordan, regardless of the blowback:
Mike Tirico confirmed that MJ: Insights to Excellence would continue to air throughout the remainder of the season. While the segment definitely hasn’t been what many people expected, Tirico does still make a fair point that despite the backlash, the interview is still generating buzz due to fans dissecting Jordan’s thoughts. Keep an eye out for more of Jordan’s interview by checking out NBA on NBC. Be sure to watch it on traditional TV, or grab a Peacock subscription to stream it.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
