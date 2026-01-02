Snoop Dogg Is Going Back To The Olympics, And I Love What He Finds Most ‘Intriguing’ About Covering The Winter Games
The rapper will ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ in some colder temperatures.
The Olympics are coming back to NBC (and streaming with a Peacock subscription) this year, showcasing the best of the best in the world of winter sports. Along with the crew of expert analysts to take us through the events, NBC has called up Snoop Dogg to add his unique commentary when the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics hit the 2026 TV schedule in February. That’s good news to anyone who saw the hilarity he brought to the past two Summer Games, and I love what he said he’s most looking forward to.
Snoop Dogg provided lots of laughs by adding his two cents on the most viral moments and athletes from London (2020/’21) and Paris (2024), like Tonga’s shirtless flagbearer. The rapper was asked last month on The Voice Season 28 finale what he was most excited about for his upcoming Italian job, and he said:
Given how important family is to Snoop Dogg, I’m not surprised to hear that he makes a point to talk to the athletes’ families when he’s reporting for NBC.
But mostly I love that he’s excited to learn about all of the different sports. Events like the skeleton or ski mountaineering might be less familiar to the California native than the summer events he’s used to talking about, like gymnastics and breakdancing.
Of course, it was the “Gin and Juice” rapper’s lack of understanding of equestrian events that led to those hilarious “horse crip walking” comments (rivaled in hilarity only by the bloopers from his and Kevin Hart’s in-studio coverage). His not knowing every detail about every sport is exactly what makes his Olympics commentary so relatable and enjoyable. I honestly can’t wait to see what Snoop has to say about curling.
According to NBC, the D-O-double G will be exploring northern Italy, from the streets of Milan to the Dolomite mountains, giving his unique perspective on the region’s culture and landmarks, as well as partnering with the network’s Olympics host Mike Tirico for “Snoop’s Greatest Hits,” which was a popular segment during the 2024 Paris Games.
Peacock TV Annual Plan: From $79.99 A Year - Save 16%
With NBC's very own streaming service, you'll get the best of the network's shows, Bravo's reality TV roster and coverage of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics with your Peacock subscription when opting for its Premium Plus plan, allowing access to your local NBC Channel 24/7.
In other big Snoop Dogg news, the rapper has also been appointed as Team USA’s first Honorary Coach by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, which is a volunteer role that allows him to celebrate and support the United States’ athletes off the field of play.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I know NBC pays Coach Snoop a pretty penny to work the Olympics, but I have to imagine this honorary role and getting to interact with the athletes as a mentor is at least as rewarding.
I’m looking forward to seeing Snoop at the Olympics in whatever capacity we get him, whether that’s carrying the Olympic torch, mixing it up with the athletes and their families, or rubbing elbows with celebrities like Christopher Meloni. We’re only weeks away, with the Opening Ceremony set for Friday, February 6.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.