Snoop Dogg Is Going Back To The Olympics, And I Love What He Finds Most ‘Intriguing’ About Covering The Winter Games

The Olympics are coming back to NBC (and streaming with a Peacock subscription) this year, showcasing the best of the best in the world of winter sports. Along with the crew of expert analysts to take us through the events, NBC has called up Snoop Dogg to add his unique commentary when the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics hit the 2026 TV schedule in February. That’s good news to anyone who saw the hilarity he brought to the past two Summer Games, and I love what he said he’s most looking forward to.

Snoop Dogg provided lots of laughs by adding his two cents on the most viral moments and athletes from London (2020/’21) and Paris (2024), like Tonga’s shirtless flagbearer. The rapper was asked last month on The Voice Season 28 finale what he was most excited about for his upcoming Italian job, and he said:

I’m looking forward to learning about sports that I don’t know about. That’s what’s intriguing [to] me, when I find out a new sport and find out how much preparation and practice that they had to go through to learn the sport. And then getting to know their family members as well.

Given how important family is to Snoop Dogg, I’m not surprised to hear that he makes a point to talk to the athletes’ families when he’s reporting for NBC.

But mostly I love that he’s excited to learn about all of the different sports. Events like the skeleton or ski mountaineering might be less familiar to the California native than the summer events he’s used to talking about, like gymnastics and breakdancing.

Of course, it was the “Gin and Juice” rapper’s lack of understanding of equestrian events that led to those hilarious “horse crip walking” comments (rivaled in hilarity only by the bloopers from his and Kevin Hart’s in-studio coverage). His not knowing every detail about every sport is exactly what makes his Olympics commentary so relatable and enjoyable. I honestly can’t wait to see what Snoop has to say about curling.

According to NBC, the D-O-double G will be exploring northern Italy, from the streets of Milan to the Dolomite mountains, giving his unique perspective on the region’s culture and landmarks, as well as partnering with the network’s Olympics host Mike Tirico for “Snoop’s Greatest Hits,” which was a popular segment during the 2024 Paris Games.

In other big Snoop Dogg news, the rapper has also been appointed as Team USA’s first Honorary Coach by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, which is a volunteer role that allows him to celebrate and support the United States’ athletes off the field of play.

I know NBC pays Coach Snoop a pretty penny to work the Olympics, but I have to imagine this honorary role and getting to interact with the athletes as a mentor is at least as rewarding.

I’m looking forward to seeing Snoop at the Olympics in whatever capacity we get him, whether that’s carrying the Olympic torch, mixing it up with the athletes and their families, or rubbing elbows with celebrities like Christopher Meloni. We’re only weeks away, with the Opening Ceremony set for Friday, February 6.