Chicago Fire Just Added A Hallmark Star, And I Am Pumped

Following Kara Killmer’s exit on Chicago Fire, the series didn’t take long to bring in a new paramedic for 61 who threatened Firehouse 51. While Violet’s newest partner on the ambo, Lennox, didn’t work out following a series of complaints from him towards Violet and the rest of 51, it seems she will be getting yet another new partner, and I'm pumped to hear they've signed on a Hallmark star.

Reports indicate Jocelyn Hudon has been cast as a new paramedic in a recurring role, with the option to be upped to series regular. Although not much has been revealed about her role and whether she will be a good or bad addition to the firehouse, Deadline has reported she could be upped to series regular, which is good news. It is going to be hard to replace Killmer’s Sylvie Brett, but as long as Hudon’s character isn’t like Emma or Lennox, then Violet may have just found her perfect match.

Chicago Fire will be a different playing field for Hudon, who is most known for starring in numerous Hallmark films, most recently Falling in Love in Niagra alongside Dan Jeannotte. It’s definitely going to be exciting to see her on the NBC drama, especially since she is known for her sense of humor on the cabler, and has been one of the more interesting leads on that network over the past few years. Though if this gig works out, we may not be seeing her in as many upcoming Hallmark movies.

Still, it's worth noting Jocelyn Hudon is no stranger to appearing on big TV shows, as she’s also previously done ABC's now-canceled The Rookie: Feds, 9-1-1, long-running Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, and fellow NBC drama The Irrational. However, it seems like Chicago Fire could be one of her biggest TV roles yet, if not the biggest. Seeing how she comes into play will be interesting, and the fact that it could turn into something much more should make it all the more exciting for fans during this transitional period.

Hudon is the latest casting addition for the franchise, but there have been casting shakeups for the One Chicago family recently overall. Luke Mitchell joined Chicago Med as ED doctor Mitch Ripley, while Rome Flynn also joined Chicago Fire as firefighter Jake Gibson but has already exited. It’s just a revolving door for Chicago Fire and the rest of the One Chicago franchise, but hopefully, Hudon is here to stay.

Information on when she makes her Fire debut is unknown, but once we have some known dates about the 2024 TV schedule, we'll be sure to keep you posted. Fingers crossed fans don’t have to wait long ! Meanwhile, new episodes of the long-running drama air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.