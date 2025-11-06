Chicago P.D. Brought In One Of My Walking Dead Favorites For A Grim Episode, And The Bloody Twist Might Be Exactly What Torres Needed

Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 6 of Chicago P.D. Season 13, called "Send Me" and available to stream next day with a Peacock subscription.

Chicago P.D. has been putting poor Torres through the wringer since Season 12 at this point, with Benjamin Levy Aguilar having few reasons to smile on screen in the late 2025 TV schedule so far. With the fall finale coming up soon, that may not change before the start of the 2026 TV schedule, but "Send Me" might finally have him back on the right track after a grim ordeal. The ordeal was a winner rather than grim for me, however, since none other than The Walking Dead vet Chad L. Coleman was a guest star!

Admittedly, I wasn't a Walking Dead devotee until the very end (nor was Coleman), but his performance as Tyreese was one of my favorites back in the day, to the point that the end of his story hit pretty hard. So, it was nice to see him again on Chicago P.D., even if his One Chicago character is a one-and-done.

And the reason that Odell Morgan is bound to be a one-and-done is that despite all of Torres' efforts to help him clear his name (and despite him originally taking Torres as a hostage on wheels), he died. Although their time together started when a car crash enabled Morgan to escape from a prisoner transport, Torres heard him out about being wrongfully convicted for his wife's murder after his brother, Carter, lied on the stand.

(Image credit: NBC)

With Torres now on board with helping while the rest of the Intelligence Unit was hot on the trail, Morgan learned that his brother had framed him for the murder to save his own family. Alas, Morgan then succumbed to his injuries from the crash and died. As if that wasn't enough, Carter was then shot to death before he could reveal more about the conspiracy, ending the episode with a lot of unanswered questions.

Torres plans to do something about that, however, as he ended "Send Me" by paying Morgan's daughter a visit to tell her that they suspected her dad wasn't guilty of killing her mom after all, and she invited him in, presumably so that he can get more information on the case. He followed his instincts this week, and it paid off in a strong episode and new motivation.

It was a long-awaited twist, as far as I'm concerned, considering that Torres has arguably been in a bad place emotionally going back to when the Gloria mess came to a head (and wasn't exactly helped when the late, not-so-lamented Deputy Chief Reid used that mess as leverage against Intelligence). When Morgan died, I initially thought that Torres might spiral even further.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It boded well when the episode ended with a fire seemingly lit under him to get justice for the wrongfully convicted man. I also can't help but notice that he's looking a lot cleaner in images from the upcoming fall finale. Check out "Send Me" Torres on the left and fall finale Torres on the right:

(Image credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

I'm not saying that Benjamin Levy Aguilar has looked bad for all these weeks of playing Torres in his bad emotional place, but Torres' in-universe scruffier appearance has clearly been tied to him not taking care of himself while drowning in guilt. He's apparently all cleaned up in time for the last episode of 2025, and it's good to see the character looking healthier.

That said, Torres doesn't seem to be the one in the spotlight in the fall finale, called "Impulse Control," with the promo showing a whole lot of Voight. See for yourself:

Chicago PD 13x07 Promo "Impulse Control" (HD) Fall Finale - YouTube Watch On

The Season 13 fall finale of Chicago P.D. will air on Wednesday, November 12 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following the Season 14 fall finale of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and the Season 11 fall finale of Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET. The seasons are ending for the year a little earlier than usual, as the fall finales are typically Episode 8 or Episode 9 and air closer to the end of November, so fans will need to prepare to say their temporary goodbye to the One Chicago characters sooner rather than later.