Chicago P.D. Stars Celebrate Finally Starting Season 11, And I 100% Agree With Tracy Spiridakos' Message

The conclusions of the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike before the end of the year mean that television's biggest shows are able to finally begin production on new episodes for the 2024 TV schedule, and that includes NBC's three One Chicago series. Members of the Chicago P.D. cast are back together as Season 11 gets started, and they posed together to celebrate. Personally, I have to agree completely with what Tracy Spiridakos posted along with her photo!

Tracy Spiridakos took to Instagram to share a picture that she took with co-star Marina Squerciati. Both actresses were supportive of the strikes over the summer and fall of 2023, with Spiridakos reuniting with former P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer on the picket line and Squerciati posing with former Chicago Med stars (and kittens). The two women were sporting big smiles for their Season 11 return, and the caption immediately caught my eye:

Call me crazy, but as somebody who has been wanting more of the two Chicago P.D. women interacting as far back as my very first interview with Tracy Spiridakos about a rare Upton/Burgess episode, I have to agree that some "bupton"/"upgess" action would be welcome in Season 11. After all, Spiridakos is leaving P.D. as Upton at some point in the new season, so time is running out. Marina Squerciati previously expressed a wish to see more of Burgess and Upton, and showrunner Gwen Sigan told CinemaBlend in 2022 that the goal was to have them together more.

With only thirteen episodes expected for Season 11 and Upton's upcoming departure, sooner rather than later would be ideal for the two women to share some screentime! Sure, there's baggage between the characters since Burgess still doesn't that the man who shot her is actually long dead due to Upton and Voight, but I'm ready for some Bupton/Upgess in 2024. Spiridakos and Squerciati weren't the only cast members celebrating the start of Season 11, either.

On her Instagram Story, the Burgess actress posted a fun pic with LaRoyce Hawkins, a.k.a. Atwater, with Spiridakos squeezed in the middle. Take a look:

(Image credit: Marina Squerciati/Instagram Story)

Personally, I'm hoping that Hawkins has something extra to smile about in 2024 and Atwater finally makes detective, particularly since Upton leaving means the Intelligence Unit won't have any detectives at all if nobody is promoted. At the very least, it's nice to see him back with two of his co-stars.

Also expected to return are Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Amy Morton, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar, although none have posted about Chicago P.D.'s return on social media at the time of writing. Fans won't see them back in action with new episodes before the end of the 2023 TV schedule, but P.D. will return to NBC in 2024 on Wednesday, January 17 in its usual 10 p.m. ET time slot, following Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago Med at 8 p.m.

In the meantime, you can revisit earlier episodes streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription, as well as what Jesse Lee Soffer told us about directing Tracy Spiridakos and Jason Beghe, and Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger's funny Burzek comments for the 200th episode.