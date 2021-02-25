Fixer Upper And 11 Magnolia Network Shows You Can Stream On Discovery+

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Joanna and Chip Gaines became one of America’s favorite couples during their time hosting Fixer Upper. The charming couple spent five years on Fixer Upper until its 2018 series finale. Chip and Joanna took some time off from the TV world to focus on each other, their family, and have a new baby, but Joanna and Chip are finally coming back with a new network. They will launch their Magnolia Network on its very own app and on Discovery+ in July 2021.

The official Magnolia Network channel (which will replace DIY network) launches in January 2022. The Magnolia Network was originally set to launch in 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Joanna and Chip Gaines' fans may have to wait until July for the official Magnolia Network online release, but Discovery+ already has some shows available to stream from the new network: some series have new episodes added weekly, others have entire seasons already uploaded, and some just have the first episode available. Let’s see what’s already available from Magnolia Network on Discovery+, and what’s coming soon.

Fixer Upper

Fixer Upper stars husband and wife team Joanna and Chip Gaines. Each episode involves the couple remodeling an old home. Chip and his crew work on the construction of the home, while Joanna works on design, usually by combining her own flair with the client’s wants and needs. Fixer Upper originally aired from 2013 to 2018.

The original five seasons of Fixer Upper are available on Discovery+, but as a channel. Discovery+ has a few major shows not available (yet) on demand. Instead, they have a live channel that plays these series all day. Fixer Upper is one of the shows with a channel, but no episodes on demand. It's still unclear whether Fixer Upper episodes will become available on-demand on Discovery+ when the Magnolia Network officially launches later this year.

Stream it on Discovery+ here.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home is the new Fixer Upper series starring Chip and Joanna Gaines. It’s the same Joanna and Chip that you know and love, but with even bigger renovation projects. Fixer Upper: Welcome Home launched on Discovery+ on January 29, 2021, with new episodes every Friday.

Joanna and Chip have been running multiple businesses and on TV for several years, so Fixer Upper: Welcome Home allows a look at their growth as business people and TV personalities. This is the Gaines family's return to the TV world, so the projects are definitely bigger in scale. The first episode, “A Neglected Home for Newlyweds,” featured a home in complete disarray, which made the final results all the more satisfying. Fixer Upper: Welcome Home is available to stream on-demand.

Stream it on Discovery+ here.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines is a cooking program starring the Gaines family. It features Joanna sharing some of her favorite classic and family recipes. Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines isn’t like a typical cooking show, because it puts more emphasis on having fun with cooking, and less on technique. Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines also features the Gaines family quite a bit, as they come to help her cook.

Joanna Gaines has multiple best-selling cookbooks, so this is a good series for those who already love Joanna’s cooking or ones that just want to see more of the Gaines family up close and personal. As of February 2021, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines has six episodes on Discovery+.

Stream it on Discovery+ here.

The Courage To Run With Chip Gaines and Gabe Grunewald

The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines and Gabe Grunewald is a docu-series about Chip Gaines’ friendship with late pro runner Gabriele Grunewald. They met in 2017 when Grunewald had already been fighting a rare cancer called adenoid cystic carcinoma. Chip was so inspired by Gabriele that he decided to run a marathon.

In 2018, Gabriele set out to train Chip and Courage to Run documents their journey together. It’s the type of inspirational story that is bound to inspire others to start running, just from Gabe Grunewald’s short but incredible life and spirit. The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines and Gabe Grunewald premiered on Discovery+ in January 2021.

Stream it on Discovery+ here.

The Lost Kitchen

The Lost Kitchen is a series that follows Erin French as she returns to her hometown of Freedom, Maine to open her restaurant. The Lost Kitchen restaurant is different in many ways. For example, it has an all-female staff, and the only way to make reservations is to send a postcard. The Lost Kitchen launched on Discovery+ in January 2021.

The entire six-episode first season of The Lost Kitchen is available to stream on Discovery+. It chronicles the first year of Erin’s quest to launch her restaurant.The series goes deep into what it takes for Erin to get The Lost Kitchen up and running, including her meeting farmers to create a menu and the construction work that goes into building the restaurant.

Stream it on Discovery here.

Restoration Road With Clint Harp

Fixer Upper fans may know Clint Harp for his craftwork on the series. Harp travels across the US looking for historical structures that need some restoration. Restoration Road with Clint Harp also explores the origins of these structures. The first episode of the series involved Clint turning a century-old train car into a guesthouse.

Restoration Road with Clint Harp is a unique look at the time, effort, and passion that goes into restoration. Clint Harp also isn’t just restoring small household antiques, he’s taking on huge design and restoration projects. The series launched on Discovery+ in January 2021 with future episodes planned by the time Magnolia Network officially launches.

Stream it on Discovery+ here.

Super Dad

Super Dad follows DIY expert Taylor Calmus and his team of skilled builders as they help dads realize their children’s backyard dreams. The first episode follows Taylor and a dad who wants to build a skate ramp and climbing wall in his backyard for his three children.

Super Dad is a fun concept that may inspire other fathers to take more of an active role in their child’s playtime and backyard renovations. It's is also a good series to watch if you dream of taking on more household DIY activities. Because the fathers help in the preparation, it shows that anyone can be part of the building team if they have enough will for it.

Stream it on Discovery+ here.

The Fieldhouse

Former football player Justin Bane stars in The Fieldhouse. It tells the story of how he lost his football dreams because of an injury, but turned that devastation into a positive by devoting his life to helping others. Justin and his wife, Annie, have a 20,000 square foot fitness center called The FieldHouse.

The Fieldhouse focuses on giving insight into Bane’s life and family along with transforming his clients into happy, healthier versions of themselves. His clients set a fitness goal which Justin and Annie try to help the them achieve. The Fieldhouse is a fitness and transformation series that aims to be more personable, less about the scale numbers and more about long-term transformations.

Stream it on Discovery+ here.

Home On The Road With Johnnyswim

Home on the Road with Johnnyswim follows musical duo Johnnyswim, which is composed of married couple Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez. The series follows a three-month, cross-country tour and managing their family.

This show really emphasizes Amanda and Abner’s relationship and love for one another. As a pair, they’re charming enough that you easily become invested in them as a unit and their family. Home on the Road with Johnnyswim is all about balancing family life with rockstar life, and it’s more of a wholesome look at road life than many would think.

Stream it on Discovery+ here.

Self Employed

Self-Employed is a series hosted by Jonathan Morris. Morris had a dream of owning a Barber Shop in Fort Worth that grew into developing a boutique hotel in the Cultural District. His hotel is named Hotel Dryce. On Self-Employed, Morris travels across the country to highlight successful small businesses. He gets to know the owners, their community, and how they’ve been so successful in their business ventures.

Self-Employed is an inspirational series that shows how ordinary people achieve their dreams while facing obstacles at every corner. It’s the kind of feel-good show that’s perfect to watch when you need a mood boost and some encouragement about tackling your big dreams.

Stream it on Discovery+ here.

First Time Fixer

If you’ve ever thought, “I could totally renovate a home. Those renovation shows make it look so easy,” then First Time Fixer is the series for you. Each episode follows individuals and pairs who set out to renovate their dream home. These individuals have no prior renovation experience, so they have no clue what they've gotten themselves into.

Luckily, Chip and Joanna Gaines are available to help. The couple provides some tips, advice, and encouragement on these new renovators' journey. The First Time Fixer audience gets to watch all the triumphs and frustrations that go into a first-time renovation job.

Stream it on Discovery+ here.

Homegrown

Homegrown is about Jamila Norman, an Atlanta-based farmer who started a farm on her land. The series follows her as she helps families transform their outdoor space into backyard farms. Homegrown is all about the pride one develops when growing their own fruits and vegetables.

Homegrown is both an intriguing and motivational series for anyone who wants to start their own farm. It provides some insight into how to start your own backyard farm while showing the empowerment you feel with taking control of the products that you eat.

Stream it on Discovery+ here.

These are only a few series that are available on Discovery+ and will be on the Magnolia Network. The Magnolia Network promises “more than 150 hours” of unscripted programming, so there will be plenty to watch when it officially launches online on July 15, 2021.