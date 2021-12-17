Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Announced That They Are Pregnant With Their Second Child Together

It’s a special holiday season for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. They are reportedly getting ready to be parents to their second child together. The married couple, who welcomed their first child together, Lyla, in August 2020, are expecting another baby together, keeping to Pratt’s words that he wants “a lot of kids.”

The news broke via Us Weekly , which cites “multiple sources” confirming the big blessing to the couple in its report. Katherine Schwarzenegger just recently celebrated her 32nd birthday with Chris Pratt, who penned a love letter to her over Instagram in appreciation of her being a “wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner” just the other day.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is a self-help book author and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the child she is expecting will be her second. She and Pratt met back in 2018 and wed in the summer of 2019. The couple started their family in early 2020 when news broke of them expecting their first child together, who they welcomed last summer. Lyla is now 16 months old and it looks like Pratt and Schwarzenegger are ready to become the parents of two of their own.

This would be Chris Pratt’s third child. The Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star had his first with ex-wife Anna Faris back in 2012. Pratt and Faris were married in 2009, but went their separate ways back in 2018 ahead of the actor meeting Katherine Schwarzenegger. They were apparently set up by Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver, who shared a mutual friend with Pratt.

Next up, Chris Pratt will be wrapping up his time as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World movies with Dominion, set to come out this summer. The actor is currently filming the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, set to wrap up the trilogy in 2022. The actor will also voice the titular video game character in the Super Mario movie and the role of Garfield the Cat in another animated project.