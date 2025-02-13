Christina Haack Says Josh Hall 'Doesn't Count' As Her Flip Off Partner, And She Has Some Good Reasons Why

Say what you will about HGTV superstar Christina Haack of Flip or Flop fame, but it seems incredibly apparent that the home renovation expert at least appears to have a “never say never” spirit that has likely kept her going through a decade that’s been very rough personally. The mom of three has, in that time, divorced first husband Tarek El Moussa, remarried, had her third child, divorced, remarried again, and is now in the process of divorcing her third husband, Josh Hall , under contentious circumstances. In fact, she recently said on her new series, The Flip Off, that Hall “doesn’t count” as her partner on the show, and it’s hard not to get behind her solid reasoning here.

What Did Christina Haack Say About Josh Hall Not Counting As Her Partner On The Flip Off?

When The Flip Off was first announced to be joining the 2025 TV schedule , it was set to star Christina Haack and her then husband Josh Hall competing as a team against her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa. However, that plan changed drastically in the summer of 2024, when the Halls separately filed for divorce and began the rather heated process of finalizing their split.

A recent episode of the new HGTV house flipping contest (via Us Weekly ) saw Haack reveal her thoughts about Hall as her former partner on the series. When talking with the El Moussas about her having a teammate for the competition, Haack said:

I never said I had a partner from the start. Well, I had one. But he doesn’t count.

Eeeeeegad! OK, I realize her comment might sound harsh, but when you think about it, not only is it totally in line (and actually less severe) than some of the things she’s claimed about her real estate agent ex, but their breakup was literally shown in Episode 1, meaning he truly wasn’t around for filming that long, and as such, really doesn’t count as her partner on The Flip Off.

Not for nothing, but Haack does seem to have also previously given some good reasons for why Hall’s time working on the house flipping competition shouldn’t be factored in (despite that awkward car argument we saw them have). As she previously told Us Weekly :

Josh was very hard to film with. He didn’t get it. He’d always get upset with me, like ‘Oh, my gosh, you did this’ or ‘You did that.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m making a TV show.’ Ultimately, it was better that he left after Episode 1 because the show would’ve sucked…This isn’t Josh’s show. No one’s going to miss that he’s not in it. Josh is not a TV host, he’s not a house flipper, he’s not a designer. He was just my husband in it. With Tarek, we built everything together, and I still have respect for him. I have no respect for Josh.

Obviously, she’s the only one who can speak to whether or not she should have respect for her most recent ex, but she makes good points about the fact that he wasn’t an experienced TV host, public personality or even well-known as a designer or house flipper.

She also claimed that his “insecurity” with her being friendly enough with Tarek to sometimes joke around with him led Hall to give her “the silent treatment for a week” whenever he noticed it. And, really, whatever the reason for potentially making production difficult, it’s probably better for everyone that both parted ways before their relationship and on-screen partnership became any harder to be involved in.