Christina’s Been Slamming Ex Josh Hall’s Money Moves On Social. He Just Posted About ‘Hope’

It’s only been a couple of weeks since fans of HGTV star Christina Hall were shocked when news came out that the host and Josh Hall had separately filed for divorce . The pair had appeared to be going strong since they began dating in 2021, with him making appearances on Christina on the Coast and them working on Christina in the Country together. However, with his divorce filing requesting the rights to any shows they produced while wed, it seemed that a fight over financials was coming and things are already getting heated. While his soon-to-be ex-wife has been slamming his recent money moves on social media, though, he just posted about “hope.”

What Has Christina Hall’s Ex Josh Hall Posted Recently About Hope?

As we all know, breaking up is never easy, and that difficulty is usually compounded by any money woes a former couple may have been dealing with. Along with Josh Hall asking for the rights to their HGTV/Discovery shows and specials, he also requested in his divorce filing that Christina Hall not be allowed to collect any alimony from him, while he did ask for spousal support from her. This, and other alleged money moves of his we’ll get into in a bit, have Christina slamming her ex on social, but he recently had a very positive message to get across on his Instagram :

(Image credit: Josh Hall Instagram Stories)

Really, it’s anyone’s guess what his post of a sculpture that brightly spells out the word “hope” means. His caption on the clip is a simple blue heart and praying hands emoji, and he seems happy right now to let us think what we might about what he could be hoping for.

How Has Christina Hall Been Slamming Josh’s Money Moves?

Fans of the home design expert know that she tends to be pretty open with her feelings whenever she takes to social media, and though that has certainly been true in the days following confirmation of the divorce, let’s get into some additional papers she filed after their separate divorce petitions first.

Not long after the divorce filings, Entertainment Tonight obtained additional court documents filed by the former Flip or Flop host (who is currently filming the reality competition The Flip Off with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife Heather) which claim that Josh moved Christina’s “separate property rental income” into his own personal banking account. Additionally, the filing notes:

I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties…Quite frankly I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024. The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day.

As her filing notes, they each claimed different days as the official date of separation, with her listing July 7 and him listing July 8. Christina alleges that on the 8th, Josh texted her professional property manager and requested that payments for June be sent to a different account than normal, leading the manager to move Christina’s money to the account that Josh supplied the information for. She also says that she didn’t learn about this transaction until July 21, and provided evidence of what occurred, though Josh has denied any wrongdoing to ET.

It wasn’t long ago that an insider alleged that Christina was “done” with her union to Josh after trying for quite a while to make things work, and that their tense marital relationship was due mostly to her feeling that he didn’t contribute enough financially to their marriage. She’s also been using her own Instagram to open up about Josh and the divorce, calling him an “insecure man with a large ego” who should be “ashamed” for attempting to take what he does “not deserve” and “did NOT work for.”

Obviously, this is becoming an increasingly sticky situation, and all we can “hope” for is that the divorce proceedings move along as quickly as possible.