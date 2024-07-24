Why Is Christina Hall Divorcing? Insider Claims HGTV Star Was 'Done' And We Might Know The Reason

Just when fans of HGTV star Christina Hall were starting to get excited about the fact that her newest project will see her competing against ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife for The Flip Off, some sad news came along when it was revealed that she and Josh Hall had both filed for divorce . Now an insider has claimed that she was definitely “done” with the marriage when she filed those papers, and we might also know why that was the case.

What Did An Insider Claim About Why Christina Hall Was ‘Done’ With Josh Hall?

As those who’ve followed Christina Hall know, this now, unfortunately, marks her third divorce since 2018, when things were finalized with her and El Moussa, with whom she shares two children. The Christina on the Coast host was also briefly married to Ant Anstead and had a son with him, but they split after a little less than two years in September 2020. The real estate expert is now putting her relationship with Josh Hall in the past, and an insider recently alleged to US Weekly that they’d been “having issues for a while,” adding:

Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn’t working. Christina was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.

Though their words do bring up a few more questions, seeing as how they make it seem like an event or series of events led both parties to make their final decision, what seems pretty clear is that the mom of three simply didn’t want to be in the marriage any longer. And, it’s usually true that while a couple’s breakup might seem sudden to those on the outside, there have likely been issues for a while by the time they make the move to divorce.

It’s also true that divorce is always “hard” even if you know it’s the right thing to do, and even if you’ve been through it before. The endings of her previous marriages led to quite a bit of public strife, with there being a scary incident with a gun leading to her split from El Moussa ( something he just opened up about this year) and her having a long, nasty fight with Anstead over custody of their toddler, Hudson.

Hopefully, these divorce proceedings won’t be as stressful, but with Hall requesting both spousal support from his soon-to-be ex-wife and the rights to all shows/specials they produced/developed/contracted with together during the marriage for HGTV and/or Discovery, it appears there may be a battle over money coming, and the insider noted that this had been a problem with them for a while. They said:

Christina works very hard and is successful. She felt like Josh was not contributing enough to the household.

Money discussions between couples can be very difficult, particularly when one is more successful/financially stable than the other. Another source the outlet spoke with noted that Josh did work the whole time they were together, and he did also begin working with Christina on her various TV shows, but her expectation of either his earning potential or willingness to contribute to the funding of family projects sounds like it could have been something that was a rather long-standing issue for the former duo.

Christina and Josh had been prepared to work as a team on The Flip Off against El Moussa and his wife, Heather, but now the show is in production without him and Christina will enter the competition alone . That might actually help her, however, to process this breakup and move on as mindfully as possible.