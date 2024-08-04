After Christina Hall Claims Josh Hall Is After ‘Millions’ Of Dollars In Divorce Settlement, Insiders Drop Differing Claims On The Case

Since it was reported that Christina and Josh Hall filed for divorce after two years of marriage, a flurry of rumors has been swirling around the two. Much of the speculation has had to do with the exact cause of the split, and some other chatter revolves around the specifics of their legal case. When it comes to the latter subject, HGTV star Christina recently alleged that her soon-to-be-ex-husband was seeking to obtain “millions” from her in a potential settlement. Now, two insiders are dropping claims on the situation, and their assertions seem to differ in key ways.

What Did Christina Hall Say About Josh Hall Amid Their Divorce Planning?

This weekend, Josh Hall opened up about the divorce , explaining that he wasn’t planning to treat it like a reality TV show. Before that post, he’d been relatively mum on the matter, aside from a previous post he shared on his Instagram story. Josh shared a pic of giant “hope” standee, and he added prayer and heart emojis to his caption. Christina eventually saw the pic and clapped back with a response. As reported by Fox News , she reshared her estranged husband’s post and captioned it with, “I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.”

Christina Hall’s statement seemed to indicate that she and her spouse were already engaged in divorce proceedings and working on a settlement. However, it remains unclear whether that’s actually the case. Said situation seems even murkier now, considering what two sources had to say about it.

Two Insiders Don’t Agree On What’s Going Down With The Halls’ Split

A pair of individuals with supposed knowledge of the Halls’ legal entanglement spoke with Us Weekly just recently. One of those unnamed individuals claimed that the couple are indeed already talking about a settlement. And, if this person is to be believed, it sounds like the Flip or Flop star apparently offered Josh a massive chunk of change:

He was offered a seven-figure plus settlement and turned it down. His attorney said it was too low.

That assertion would seemingly track with the comment that Christina Hall shared on social media. However, there may be reason to doubt the assertion listed above. Based on what the second source told Us Weekly, the legal process may not be as far along as some might’ve assumed:

She didn’t offer Josh millions. They haven’t even started negotiations. But if Christina’s truly offering him millions, she can send it in writing through her lawyer.

Legal negotiations aside, there are still several unknown variables regarding this situation, with the biggest arguably being the reason for the pair’s decision to individually file for divorce. In that regard, sources have provided purported details on Christina Hall, who’s in an awkward spot now, considering that she’s currently developing a new HGTV show with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. It was reported that Christina was “done” with the marriage after trying to salvage it amid unspecified issues. After her split from Josh was reported, Christina joked about the rumors , before getting real about not letting “an insecure man with a large ego” derail the life and career that she’s built for herself and loved ones. Additionally, Christina also teased the “talks” she’s had with her hairstylist amid her marital woes.

In regard to the divorce proceedings between the Halls, only time will tell how that plays out. Even though there’s currently no concrete evidence to prove that Josh is looking for a massive payout, he could possibly walk away with a lot of money. It’s been reported that he and Christina did not sign prenuptial agreements before tying the knot so, at the very least, which could add a new layer to the pair’s legal situation.