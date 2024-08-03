'I Am Not Here To Entertain': After HGTV's Christina Didn't Hold Back On Social, Josh Hall Explains Why He Isn't Treating Their Divorce Like A Reality TV Show

Many across the Internet seemed to be somewhat shaken by the news that Christina and Josh Hall are divorcing after two years of marriage. At this point, Christina has spoken out about the situation, as the HGTV star shared some incredibly candid thoughts on social media after the news broke. Since then, though, Josh has remained relatively mum on the matter aside from a post that drew a strong response from his soon-to-be-ex-wife. That’s all changed now, however, as the realtor took to the interwebs to open up. More specifically, he explained why he’s not treating the split like a reality TV show and is not looking to “entertain” anyone.

Friday night is when Josh Hall took to Instagram to share some thoughts on his ongoing divorce from the Christina on the Coast star. Josh emphasized that he would prefer to maintain a sense of “privacy” during this time. With that, he also explained what he aims not to do, as he and Christina move forward with the legal proceedings:

I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever. We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.

That caption aside, the Texas-based real estate agent shared a photo of himself alongside his dog. You can check out his post in its entirety down below:

Christina Hall joked about the divorce rumors a little over a week ago via a post shared to her Instagram stories, musing that she’s curious to hear more about what insiders have to say. But, after taking that jab at herself, she opened up about why this particular situation is “personal” for her. As Hall put it, she’s “worked [her] ass off to build this life for myself and my children,” and she seemed keen on net letting “an insecure man with a large ego” throw a wrench in that. The comments arguably added more fuel to the drama in the situation, which comes at an awkward time, as Hall is working on a new HGTV show, The Flip Off, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

As for why the veteran of home-improvement shows opted to file for divorce, it’s said that she was “done” after she tried to make the marriage work. The same insider who shared those comments also alleged that the starlet didn’t feel that Josh Hall was “contributing enough to the household.”

One of the rare comments that Josh Hall made about the situation before this latest post involved a post about “hope,” adding prayer and heart emojis to it. As reported by Fox News, Christina responded by reposting the pic and adding the caption, “I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.” (That may have been a reference to the fact that the two reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement before exchanging vows.) Additionally, Josh’s ex-wife, Chelsea, weighed in amid this latest split as well, explaining how it wasn’t easy to see Josh move on with Christina only two months after their divorce was settled.

All in all, while there seems to have been some drama between Josh and Christina Hall early on, it seems that Josh is now aiming to avoid creating any additional viral moments. He said it himself, “the Internet is forever.” Those who are currently following this latest celebrity divorce can only watch and wait to see just how long it takes for the situation to be resolved.