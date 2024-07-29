Christina Teases Her ‘Talks’ With Her Hairstylist Amidst Divorce From Josh Hall, Ongoing Personal Life Stuff: ‘If You Only Knew What We Laugh About’

It’s pretty well known that nobody can gossip like a hairstylist, and given what Christina Hall has been going through since she and husband Josh Hall each filed to end their marriage after two years, I’m sure the HGTV star had plenty to say as she got glammed up at a recent appointment. Christina showed off her blonde waves as she teased her talks with her stylist, and boy I don’t think I’d want to be the topic of conversation in that de facto therapy session.

It’s been a couple of weeks since the Halls filed divorce papers, and already it seems the split is less than amicable. After going scorched earth on her Instagram Stories over Josh Hall allegedly trying to play the victim in the press, Christina chose a different route on her latest post , merely smiling as she showed off her new ‘do:

Sure that smile looks innocent enough — and it sure does feel good to pamper yourself a little when times get tough — but I’d bet good money that some major tea was spilled in the making of that half-updo. Just look at the caption the hairstylist included with the short video:

If you only knew what we laugh about….

The ladies are keeping things cryptic, but given the headlines that Christina Hall has been making over the past couple of weeks, I’m sure we can take a few guesses at what (or really WHO) might have come up.

Last week, Christina Hall joked on Instagram about the rumors circulating about her amidst her third divorce, seemingly excited to find out what people were going to say she did next. Soon after that, however, the tone changed, and she claimed “This one is personal” as she implied that Josh Hall was an “insecure man with a large ego.”

The Flip or Flop veteran wrote in her Stories about how hard she had worked to build that life for her and her kids (she shares two children with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and one with her second ex-hubby Ant Anstead). She also called out Josh Hall for allegedly telling TMZ that she’d blocked his number.

Money also seems to be at least part of the reason for the Halls’ divorce , with sources saying Christina was “done” with Josh not contributing enough to the household. That’s likely to be an ongoing issue, with Josh asking for both spousal support and the rights to all of the HGTV and/or Discovery projects they were involved in ahead of their separation.

The drama won’t stop her hustle, though, as Christina Hall is moving forward with The Flip Off , which will pit her against Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae. Josh Hall was supposed to team up with his wife for the fun (and yet somewhat awkward) house-flipping competition , but with the divorce underway, he is no longer involved.