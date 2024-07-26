Christina Hall Joked About Divorce Rumors But Then Got Candid About Josh Split: ’This One Is Personal’

Plenty of fans were already excited to tune in for the potential awkwardness of the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off, which will see Christina Hall in a reality competition with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa . However, it’s the drama with her most recent ex that’s actually causing the most waves. A little over a week after filing for divorce, Josh Hall and Christina both appear to be taking shots at each other, with the Christina on the Coast star joking about rumors before getting serious to say, “This one is personal.”

Christina Hall took to her Instagram Stories to not-so-subtly joke about the speculation surrounding her split from Josh Hall, who she started dating in 2021. The former Flip or Flop star shared the quote:

You ever heard a rumour about yourself and actually wanted to hear more? Like no way ….. what did I do next?

The implication was clear, with Christina Hall warning fans to not believe everything that’s being said about her surrounding her recent breakup. However, the light-hearted tone took a turn just a few hours later, as she returned to the platform with a strong message regarding the end of her marriage. She wrote on her Stories:

I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try to take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but, ‘still I rise’ … For those that aren’t aware… divorces do not happen overnight.. & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal…

Some insiders are alleging the reason Chrstina Hall was “done” with Josh had to do with him not contributing enough to the household, which is interesting given his request in the divorce filing to get the rights to any shows or specials that they produced during their marriage for HGTV and/or Discovery.

Before both parties filed to end their marriage, the designer had reportedly been trying to make it work, and she seemed to confirm the speculation that they’d been having issues for a while, as she reminded fans that divorces don’t happen overnight. Whatever is going on, something had her pretty heated, as another slide on her Stories from Thursday night read:

Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be …

Well, she called it, because Friday morning she was back on social media, quoting a TMZ article that called Josh Hall “Blindsided and Heartbroken,” with sources saying that Christina Hall stopped talking to her husband after a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney. She refuted the claim and countered with her own accusations, writing on her Stories:

Huh… I didn’t block him- and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday. Strange- No flowers, no card, no messages like ‘Hope you have a nice birthday’ 🧐. Hmm … something’s not adding up here. But I’m down to keep playing ‘Christina Vs. The Victim’ as I love this game.

Josh and Christina Hall’s divorce seems to be turning into a pretty ugly situation and certainly just as dramatic as anything we’ll see in 2025 on The Flip Off with Tarek El Moussa and his wife — Christina’s look-alike Heather Rae . It was learned this week that the trio will move forward with the house-flipping series without Josh Hall.

