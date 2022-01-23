CNN Had A Hilarious Bob Saget Screen Whoops That John Stamos Couldn’t Get Enough Of

The world of comedy continues to mourn the passing of Bob Saget, who died January 9 at the age of 65 , and particularly his family — both his widow Kelly Rizzo and his on-screen Full House family — have been reeling from the loss. His former co-stars continue to share stories both sweet in nature and raunchy, which was encapsulated perfectly in the eulogy John Stamos gave at Saget’s funeral. Afterward Stamos pointed out a hilarious CNN screenshot that the Uncle Jesse actor said was one last hurrah for the jokester.

John Stamos, who played the brother-in-law to Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner on Full House, shared a screenshot on Instagram of CNN's announcement of Saget’s death. The image showed a stock photo of Saget in front of the logo for the streaming service Peacock. However, Saget’s head is blocking the “ea” portion of the word, bringing joy to Stamos, as he and others were delighted that Saget got in “one last dick joke.”

Bob Saget’s humor may have often been dirty, but it was smart too, and a big part of me believes he knew exactly where he was in relation to the “cock” portion of the logo. Whether there was any intention behind CNN’s use of that particular photo in their announcement is unknown, but I’d say much less likely. I love John Stamos’ theory that somehow in the cosmos, Saget found a way to give fans one last morsel of the humor he enjoyed.

Other members of the Full House family loved it too, as the official Instagram account for Dashiell and Fox Messitt, who play Tommy Fuller Jr. on Fuller House, commented “There’s your sign!!” Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on the sitcoms and had vowed to make her own inappropriate joke at Bob Saget’s funeral in his honor, also gave her stamp of approval to CNN’s whoops, commenting, “He’s SO proud of that one.”

Those who were closest to him have found a number of ways to pay tribute to Bob Saget in the weeks since his unexpected death. Kelly Rizzo, Candace Cameron Bure and John Mayer recently revealed a hoodie design to raise proceeds for the Scleroderma Research Foundation , of which Saget was a board member. Saget was passionate about raising awareness of the autoimmune disease, which claimed his sister’s life.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Danny Tanner's oldest daughter D.J. on Full House, similarly began raising money for the SRF through sales of a sweatshirt she designed in Saget’s honor that reads, “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget.”