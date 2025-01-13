CNN's Wolf Blitzer Is Pumped About NFL Playoffs, But The Internet Can't Get Over His Wild Television Setup: ‘How Does That TV Still Work?’

Readers are probably used to seeing Wolf Blitzer on TV, even if CNN isn't a go-to for news, but it's a rarer sight to see him watching television himself. Such was the case over Wildcard Weekend, though, as the longtime on-air reporter watched his favored Buffalo Bills advance in the NFL playoffs. He was so thrilled that he shared a photo commemorating the win, thus allowing the entire internet to see the wildly quaint entertainment set-up that he's seemingly been rocking since 24-hour cable news became a thing.

Blitzer, who went viral in 2024 for rushing from a restaurant to the newsroom when former President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign, shared a photo of himself posing in front of the television on X. Take a look at the picture and why everyone on the internet is far more concerned with his television than Josh Allen's latest performance for the Bills.

Wolf Blitzer is no doubt paid handsomely for his work for CNN that we'll see throughout the 2025 TV schedule and beyond, so it's stunning to learn that he still him owns such an archaic batch of electronics. That 32-inch flat screen appears to be one of the first ever put on the market, and I can't imagine that the Sony CD player and bulky DVD player below the TV are exceedingly more modern.

There are also five remotes shown lined up on the top shelf of the entertainment center. And one remote appears to still be in plastic wrap just behind the television. Maybe there's a laserdisc or 8-track player inside one of those drawers lower down.

I could go on further, highlighting the massive entertainment center, but the internet beat me to the punch. I'm sure the CNN reporter didn't expect to be light-heartedly roasted for his television set, but the comments were flooding in from all over, as seen below:

Damn. You can get something from this century at Costco and it is not a budget buster. - @jeffnolan

I love Wolf Blitzers entertainment set up. 32-In 420p TV with the DVD and CD player on the ready. Absolutely no notes. @COAbrah_

How does that TV still work? - @GA_SKOL

What year is this? - @rbmungal

lol got that 2003 setup - @B_Jones2009

Wolf said “I’m not buying a new set until the Bills go back to the Super Bowl.” - @realKingpin_MMA

I assumed when Whitney Cummings was roasting CNN's ratings that was meant in jest. Now, after seeing Wolf Blitzer watching a television so old I'm not even sure he could use a Netflix subscription on it, I can't help but wonder. How does one of the most popular pundits in the world have such a shockingly old television?

While this should probably be taken with a grain of salt, one commenter's post claimed that the TV Blitzer owns stopped being produced back in 2005.

The world may never know, as Blitzer did not respond to the slew of comments hounding him on X. In fairness, CNN reporters face a lot of backlash for comments they make on the internet, so the fact he received such a massive response might've encouraged him to look any further into what people were saying. Or, he just doesn't care what people think of his old television, and honestly, why should he?

Depending on how the Buffalo Bills do in the next round, there's a chance we'll get a sequel post. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Divisional Round, and the winner will advance to the AFC Championship. Josh Allen has never been to a Super Bowl, and I can't think of a better time for it to happen than months after proposing to Hailee Steinfeld. We'll see if he and the team will go the distance.

The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer airs on CNN on weekdays at 6:00 p.m. ET. I'm curious to see if the anchor will poke fun at his own viral fame on an upcoming episode, or if he'll have much bigger headlines to talk about.