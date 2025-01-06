‘I’m Thinking This Year.’ A Former NFL Player Who Knows Travis Kelce Weighs In On What’s Next For Him And Taylor Swift
Will they make it Forever & Always?
For about a year and a half now, people have been obsessed with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, with rumors of their impending engagement spreading as often as accusations that their love is a sham that’s likely to crumble now that the Eras Tour surprise songs have ended and Kelce’s fame has transcended the football field. One ex-NFL star who knows the Chiefs tight end has a strong prediction about what this year will hold for the power couple, so is it gonna be forever, or is it gonna go down in flames?
Adam “Pacman” Jones was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010 to 2017, and during that time he crossed paths with a young Travis Kelce, who was playing college football at the University of Cincinnati. Jones predicts a big year for Kelce and his girlfriend, telling The Mirror:
That is a pretty bold claim to make, since it doesn’t sound like Pacman spends a lot of time with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift currently, but I love that he’s so optimistic about the lovebirds settling down and starting a family. He thinks if it doesn't happen this year, it may come after the 35-year-old retires from the NFL, which is likely to happen sooner than later.
Adam Jones certainly isn’t the only person making those kinds of predictions. After the Eras Tour’s final concert, Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift with a wrap party, where photos of the singer’s hand had people wondering if an engagement ring had been photoshopped out. In fact, speculation that Kelce was in the market for a diamond has been ongoing for literally a year now.
As for the skeptics, the former Pro Bowler shut down those claims, saying that’s not who he knows Travis Kelce to be. Pacman said:
Swifties have certainly been keeping track of all of Travis Kelce’s green flags, and it’s always good to hear that kind of thing from someone who knows him IRL.
We’ll just have to wait to see if Adam Jones’ prediction comes true, but things definitely seem to be headed in that direction, with Taylor Swift planning to make Nashville her home base now, rather than New York, in order to be closer to Kansas City.
For the next few weeks, Travis Kelce is likely going to be too focused on helping his Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl to follow in Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s footsteps, and that’s fine, because Swift’s fans will be cheering the tight end on as they focus on the musician possibly finally dropping a release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Whatever happens with this couple, 2025 is set to be a wild one, so fire up The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) with your Disney+ subscription to go on that little adventure one more time.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.