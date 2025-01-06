‘I’m Thinking This Year.’ A Former NFL Player Who Knows Travis Kelce Weighs In On What’s Next For Him And Taylor Swift

For about a year and a half now, people have been obsessed with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship , with rumors of their impending engagement spreading as often as accusations that their love is a sham that’s likely to crumble now that the Eras Tour surprise songs have ended and Kelce’s fame has transcended the football field. One ex-NFL star who knows the Chiefs tight end has a strong prediction about what this year will hold for the power couple, so is it gonna be forever, or is it gonna go down in flames?

Adam “Pacman” Jones was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010 to 2017, and during that time he crossed paths with a young Travis Kelce, who was playing college football at the University of Cincinnati. Jones predicts a big year for Kelce and his girlfriend, telling The Mirror :

I'm thinking this year they are going to get married or after football. Of course, they are going to be together. They have got enough money to take each other's money. But I do see love there. So I do see a baby and everything.

That is a pretty bold claim to make, since it doesn’t sound like Pacman spends a lot of time with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift currently, but I love that he’s so optimistic about the lovebirds settling down and starting a family. He thinks if it doesn't happen this year, it may come after the 35-year-old retires from the NFL, which is likely to happen sooner than later.

Adam Jones certainly isn’t the only person making those kinds of predictions. After the Eras Tour’s final concert, Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift with a wrap party , where photos of the singer’s hand had people wondering if an engagement ring had been photoshopped out . In fact, speculation that Kelce was in the market for a diamond has been ongoing for literally a year now.

As for the skeptics, the former Pro Bowler shut down those claims, saying that’s not who he knows Travis Kelce to be. Pacman said:

I think they are in a real relationship. I know Trav, because he went to UC. His love [is genuine]. When he says he is with somebody, he is with somebody.

Swifties have certainly been keeping track of all of Travis Kelce’s green flags, and it’s always good to hear that kind of thing from someone who knows him IRL.

We’ll just have to wait to see if Adam Jones’ prediction comes true, but things definitely seem to be headed in that direction, with Taylor Swift planning to make Nashville her home base now, rather than New York, in order to be closer to Kansas City.

