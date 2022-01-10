Could Tom Holland Swing Over To TV And Appear On Euphoria? Here's What Zendaya Says

When Zendaya wasn't busy rubbing shoulders with some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest players in Spider-Man: No Way Home, she was working on the second season of HBO’s Euphoria, for which she earned an Emmy win following Season 1. However, one has to wonder if her on-screen and real-life boyfriend, Tom Holland, could make the jump to TV to pop up on the show. Well, the former Disney star recently shared her thoughts on the possibility.

During the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, Tom Holland actually expressed interest in appearing on Euphoria. Now, ahead of the season premiere, Zendaya discussed the potential guest appearance from her beau in an interview with ET, and her sentiments are sure to delight fans. Based on the actress' comments, it sounds like the power couple has put some thought into the idea:

He supported me through the whole season. [We have] talked about it. You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.

Even though Euphoria is entertaining (and aesthetically pleasing) already, having Tom Holland on the series could make it even better, even if he were only to show up for an episode or two. But if Holland were to have a guest appearance on the series, who could he play? Perhaps an old friend of Zendaya's Rue’s who has come to town, or maybe just a random person at school or at a party? Whatever the case may be, he would surely be great.

As of right now, it doesn’t seem like the actor will be making an appearance, at least within Season 2. If the series gets renewed for a third, however, we'll hopefully get to see the odd-defying and stereotype-breaking couple on screen again.

More immediately, though, Euphoria’s second season has been a long time coming. HBO renewed the series back in July 2019, before Season 1 even finished airing. But to keep fans occupied while waiting for the new episode, the series dropped two specials for the holidays in December 2020 and January 2021, featuring lead characters Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer). It's probably safe to say that fans are now euphoric since the show is almost back.

Fingers crossed that we get to see Tom Holland in a future episode, as his inclusion could be a true breath of fresh air for the dramatically heavy show. And even if it doesn't happen, let's hope that we'll be able to see him and Zendaya do something else together. Because let's be honest, it’s always nice to see them on screen together.

Season 2 of Euphoria premieres tonight, January 9 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max. Also, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule to read up on other shows that you can look out for this year!