Dancing With The Stars Vet And Cheer Coach Monica Aldama Shares Thoughts On Former Partner Val Chmerkovskiy's Possible Exit

Dancing with the Stars has been going strong for thirty seasons already, and it’s still unknown which pro dancers will be leaving and which will be staying for Season 31. With rumors flying around that longtime pro Val Chmerkovskiy is exiting the ballroom, his former partner Monica Aldama is sharing her thoughts.

Navarro cheer coach and star of the Cheer docuseries on Netflix, Monica Aldama appeared in the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars and placed 10th. Aldama opened up about her former partner’s possible departure with Us Weekly and she reflected on the time she spent with him on the series:

I’m definitely grateful that I had the opportunity to work with him. I think we both taught each other a lot. I’m not surprised at hearing that just because I know he’s kind of an entrepreneur himself and he has a lot of different ideas.

Monica Aldama seems as supportive as ever of her former partner, even though they got eliminated in just the seventh week. Chmerkovskiy does co-own nine social dance studios so it is possible that he wants to focus on that. While the cheer coach doesn’t know exactly what he could be doing, she has an idea:

He really is very talented. He’s very creative, not just in dance, but he’s just very artistic and very creative. He could really honestly do so many different things. I don’t have a clue what his plan is, but he does own a lot of dance schools around the country.

It’s not confirmed whether or not Val Chmerkovskiy is leaving Dancing with the Stars, but the pro dancer did say Season 30 is “probably” his last season back in November. He never explained why or what he has planned afterwards, but hopefully there will be a confirmation soon. The dancing show wouldn’t be the same without him, though if he does leave, he has clearly put thought into the decision.

Surprisingly, Val Chmerkovskiy is not the only pro who may be leaving the ballroom. For the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 finale, Cheryl Burke was also asked about her future on the show. Just like Chmerkovskiy, Burke didn’t give a straight answer as she didn’t know, but said to ask her "six months from now." Hopefully the two pros will stick with Dancing with the Stars, though it seems like we won’t know for a while.

It may be a while until we find out whether or not Val Chmerkovskiy will be coming back to Dancing With the Stars, so let’s just hope the rumor mill will be put to rest until then. At least Chmerkovskiy knows that his former partner Monica Aldama is supporting him in whatever he does. DWTS has not officially been renewed for Season 31 yet, but ABC has had a good thing going with the series, and it will almost certainly return.