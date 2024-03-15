Danny Masterson Turned 48 In Prison, But What Do Inmates Eat On Their Birthdays?

In May of 2023, Danny Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape, and in September, it was announced that he had been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison . Now, he’s been behind bars for months, and he recently turned 48, marking his first birthday in prison. So, what do inmates eat on their birthday? It’s been revealed what the disgraced actor reportedly was served on this significant day.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) food menu Radar Online obtained, the former That ‘70s Show actor got a normal breakfast of “cold cereal, fried eggs, diced turkey ham, country potatoes and a biscuit.” He also got ketchup and jelly as condiments with options for coffee, juice or milk for a drink.

For lunch, he reportedly got a “roasted turkey sandwich on two slices of whole wheat bread, vegetables, fresh fruit and two snack packs.” On the side, it sounds like he received a “sugar-free beverage.”

Masterson’s birthday dinner reportedly was chicken parmesan. According to the report, the menu had “chicken breast with parmesan cheese and marinara sauce” as the main course for the evening. That was reportedly paired with a salad that had cucumbers and Italian dressing along with white beans, tomatoes, onions and peppers.

There was no dessert on the menu, so no cake on this birthday. Reportedly, Masterson got fruit and a sugar-free drink to cap off the day.

It sounds like there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary on the menu on March 13, and Masterson was served what everyone else was.

Along with learning about what inmates eat on their birthdays, which seems to be whatever is on the menu, we’ve also learned other things about living in prison since Masterson got there. For example, it was reported while he was going through reception that he got one phone call per month . Once that process was over, he reportedly got “full prison privileges.”

Back in February, Danny Masterson was moved from Corcoran State Prison to California Men’s Colony, where he resides now. After he was processed at North Kern State Prison first, he was moved to Corcoran because the Men’s Colony he's now in was full. So, now that he’s there, it’s possible that he’ll stay there for the rest of his sentence.

Based on the California Incarcerated Records of Information Search database , it’s looking like Masterson’s possible date for a consultation regarding parole will be in May of 2038, with a possible parole eligibility date in June 2042. So, he’ll be living life with a menu like the one described above for a very long time.

As we learn more about Danny Masterson’s case and what it’s reportedly like living in prison, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.