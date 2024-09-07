David Boreanaz Reveals Why He Was Ready For SEAL Team To End After Seven Seasons

Many shows are ending or were canceled in 2024, and SEAL Team is on that list. The CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama is in the midst of its seventh and final season, with Bravo’s missions being as intense as ever, both on the field and off. While fans may want more of one of the best Paramount+ shows, star David Boreanaz is actually ready for the series to end, and he explained why.

Boreanaz, who portrays Master Chief Jason Hayes, previously opened up about the toll SEAL Team has taken on his body and how he’s been constantly going to see the doctor. So, it’s not so surprising that the 55-year-old does not want to continue doing high-octane stunts and fights for the rest of his life. However, on top of the physical and mental exhaustion, he told Collider that Jason and the rest of the team are at a place fitting for an end:

For me, you know, personally, before the writers’ strike happened, I had expressed that this would be my last season on the show, regardless if the show were gonna go on or not. That was something that I decided I just didn’t wanna do because I knew that the character was well-rounded enough and was at a place where we’ve examined him, cut on the sidelines, and running the teams from afar, which is just not his personality. That was definitely not something I wanted to do. I wouldn’t fit those shoes. I’m too adventurous and curious and too much of a leader of an alpha male character. I knew that going in.

As much as fans want more SEAL Team, I agree with him. This is definitely the best outcome, regardless of how the show comes to an end. Not a lot of shows these days have the luxury of ending on their own terms, so I love the fact that SEAL Team gets to.

With Jason struggling more with his TBI, Ray trying to put more focus on the veterans’ center, and Davis dealing with her new job and possible romance with Sonny, along with other things, it certainly seems like now is the right time for Bravo’s story to end.

That being said, just because it was decided that SEAL Team's seventh season would be its last, and Boreanaz was ready, that doesn’t mean all of Bravo will get happy endings. While it’s hard to predict what will happen in these final episodes, the Bones alum teased that fans could have mixed reactions to them. After seven seasons, though, that’s not really anything new:

And then, the writers’ strike happened and months passed by, and it became a mutual decision. I’m happy that we were able to get the final season to put on the mark for this character and say, ‘Okay, this is how it should be for him.’ Quite honestly, I think fans will either like it or be like, ‘Why would you do that to this character?’ The ultimate sacrifice for character like this is that you could possibly be killed on the battlefield. That’s the realistic approach. That’s the authenticity of it. That’s how we’ve always shot the show, from day one. That possibility is there. It may come to fruition, or it may not, but I lean towards the first.

The stakes are higher than ever with it being the final season, and this “ultimate sacrifice” makes that point abundantly clear. Fans are still mourning the loss of Max Thieriot’s Clay Spenser, and so is Bravo, so killing off another member of the team would be horrible. However, SEAL Team is unpredictable, and so is being out in the field in uncharted territory. Therefore, you never know what could happen.

At the very least, fans do deserve closure, even if it involves death. It does sound like David Boreanaz has been thinking about how the show will end for a while. Plus, the series probably wouldn’t have come to this decision to end after Season 7 if it wasn’t the right path.

To see how SEAL Team ends, you can stream new episodes with a Paramount+ subscription every Sunday.