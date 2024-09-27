David Boreanaz Just Threw Back To Emily Deschanel And Bones In A Fun Way That Made Me Miss The Show More Than Ever

It’s been over seven years since Bones ended, but I still can’t stop thinking about the series. Starring David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel, the series centered on their respective characters, FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth and forensic anthropologist Temperance “Bones” Brennan, as they formed an alliance to solve cases by examining the human remains of murder victims. And while their case closed years ago, and Boreanaz has had his hands full with SEAL Team for the last seven years, he still has the Fox procedural on his mind, and I still miss it.

Almost as soon as Bones ended, Boreanaz turned his sights to CBS for the military drama, but you can’t help but to miss him as Booth. Now, while SEAL Team’s series finale is right around the corner, Boreanaz is looking back at his time on Bones by sharing a fun throwback with Deschanel on Instagram, and it’s really making me nostalgic:

This really is a Wild West-themed blast from the past, and the throwback in question was from the Season 11 episode “The Cowboy in the Contest,” which saw Brennan and Booth go undercover at an Old West-style shooting competition. While they weren’t actually in the Wild West, between the outfits and decorations, they might as well have been. Even though Bones was a pretty serious show, it was always fun to see Booth and Brennan bickering and ending up in wild situations like this one.

Now, after seeing this throwback, and since David Boreanaz is wrapping up his time on SEAL Team, I'm wondering if there could possibly be a Brennan and Booth reunion in the future. Some might think that Bones is a TV show that went on for too long, as it ran for 12 seasons and lost its way towards the end. However, that doesn’t mean that a reboot or revival of some kind can’t still happen.

In 2023, creator Hart Hanson gave his thoughts on a possible Bones comeback, admitting “it’s complicated” due to a rights deal between Disney and 20th Century. However, he admitted that they do “keep talking” about a new series, so you never know what could happen.

That being said, it’s clear that Bones still has a huge part of Boreanaz’s heart, and likely Emily Deschanel’s as well. Even if a new series doesn’t happen any time soon, hopefully, they still frequently talk and get together. Maybe they can recreate that Wild West shot, costumes, and all. Halloween is coming up, so it’s not like they wouldn’t have a good excuse. At the very least, I hope Boreanaz continues to share fun behind-the-scenes content from his time on the series, because it's always nice to see.

Seven years doesn’t seem like a long time, but it definitely can be. Whether or not a new Bones series could be in the works is unknown, but at least fans can likely look forward to new and old photos from the series being shared on social media, and they can always stream the Fox procedural with a Hulu subscription.