As SEAL Team Nears Its Series Finale, David Boreanaz Just Teased A Scene That Makes The End Feel All The More Real

There are many shows ending and canceled in 2024, with one beingSEAL Team. The military drama is set to end after its currently airing seventh season, and Bravo’s final mission is inching ever so closer. The final season has been crushing it on streaming, thanks to those with a Paramount+ subscription, and chances are fans are eager to see how the story ends. Now, David Boreanaz’s tease of a particular scene is making the conclusion feel all the more real.

It was announced in late 2023 that SEAL Team was ending after Season 7, but it still seemed like the end was far away at the time. Later, filming for the final season kicked off, and the reality started to set in that fans would soon have to say goodbye to Bravo. As if fans needed another reminder that the series is ending in a matter of weeks, Boreanaz took to his Instagram story to repost a photo from the show's official account, revealing that it was, in fact, the “last shot of the series,” and I am really in my feels:

(Image credit: David Boreanaz)

I'm just so overwhelmed, as it’s really starting to hit me that the series finale is just around the corner. That feeling isn't be quelled by the fact that stills from the final installment are now being released, including the last shot above. The post also asks fans to speculate on what Jason Hayes is calling for. It's asked in a jokey way, but I'm legitimately out of sorts just thinking about it.

Back in March, David Boreanaz shared a grateful message to the fans in regard to his time on the series and thanked the cast and crew as well. It’s honestly still hard to believe SEAL Team is coming to an end, especially since it’s one of the best Paramount+ original shows. However, Boreanaz is ready for the show to end, as his body may not be able to take much more wear and tear, as he explained. The 55-year-old has performed stunts throughout his entire career in general, so it's understandable that he'd be ready to exit this show.

As for what the series finale will be centered on, that remains to be seen. So it's hard to say whether every member of Bravo will survive. It's likely that the team and fans are still mourning the loss of Max Thieriot’s Clay Spenser. Despite that, it wouldn’t be surprising if SEAL Team were to kill off one or two people in the finale. With that, I'm hopeful that the final shot David Boreanaz teased won't signify a tragic moment but one of pure heroism -- and satisfaction for viewers.

New episodes of SEAL Team drop on Sundays on Paramount+ as part of the 2024 TV schedule, and there are just two more installments left.