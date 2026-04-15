People Think Glen Powell And Justin Hartley Look Alike, But I Actually Mix The Latter Up With A Hallmark Star

It’s a well-known fact that people think Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters star Glen Powell looks like Tracker and This Is Us star Justin Hartley, but I have to be honest, I think there's a better doppelgänger pairing out there. In fact, there’s another TV actor I think looks much more like Hartley than Mr. Powell does, and he’s a current Hallmark TV star you probably know.

The Internet Loves Talking About How Glen Powell And Justin Hartley Look Alike

Listen, sometimes there are subtopics the Internet loves to talk about, and Glen Powell and Justin Hartley looking alike is one of them. At this point, the two actors are aware of the discourse, and the Twisters star even joked about it when THR once literally (and seemingly accidentally) mixed up Hartley with Powell on the red carpet. During the incident, Powell cheekily responded:

I think this is the perfect time to announce that ⁦Justin Hartley⁩ and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time.

The outlet apologized for the incident writing,, “apologies! We have our glasses on now!” At the time, fellow celebrity Patrick Schwarzenegger also joked he “wanted in” on the body swap movie idea.

Article continues below

This has been going on forever, too, as fans on Reddit often think Powell and Harley look alike. The Internet is honestly very bad about mixing up celebrities. There are the people who think Burt Reynolds – RIP– and Tom Selleck are each other. Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley are also commonly mixed up for one another, which makes sense give their Star Wars arcs ages ago. There’s nothing like a good Internet switcheroo to prove a theory, but I still think Justin Hartley looks way more like Andrew Walker than he does the movie star a-lister.

I Actually Think Justin Hartley Looks More Like Andrew Walker

As evidence, let's take a look at this picture of Andrew Walker, an actor known for a slew of past and upcoming Hallmark projects, including popular series like Curious Caterer, Three Wise Me And A Boy and the recent Holiday Touchdown movie. If you aren’t familiar with any of these fun titles, this is what he looks like.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And this is Justin Hartley at the event in which he was literally mixed up with Glen Powell. Uncanny, right?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I appreciate they all have their own looks and styles and are totally different ages: Powell is 37, Justin Hartley is 49, and Andrew Walker is 46. Honestly, though, I stand by the fact it’s easy to mistake Glen for Justin and Andrew for Justin (though less so Glen and Andrew). In fact the first couple of times I saw Walker on my screen, I thought he was the guy who had played Green Arrow in Smallville, a guy who just so happens to be Justin Hartley.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The intriguing thing about this whole narrative is that Powell has worked his way up to doing big budget movies, Justin Hartley is a major tour de force on the network TV schedule and Andrew Walker is one of the most in-demand Hallmark actors. They all fill their niches at this point, despite people on the Internet (and myself) occasionally still clearly mixing them all up.

I’m not sure a body swap movie will ever be in the cards, but this situation always amuses me, and to be honest, the hard work of casting has already been done, here. Give the people what they want!