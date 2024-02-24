David Spade And His Skiing Joke Have Become A Viral TikTok Trend, And Here’s The Story Behind It

If you’ve gone skiing or snowboarding, I'd bet you’ve stared at a mountain map debating which run to go down. It’s quite the process of trying to figure out the plan of attack to get down the hill, and David Spade hilariously pointed that out in his comedy special My Fake Problems. Now, this really funny joke, which is actually quite old, is going viral on TikTok as families and friends take to the mountains to get some runs in.

David Spade’s Joke About Skiing Is Going Viral On TikTok

While folks reference David Spade's funniest quotes from his wildly successful movies with Chris Farley and his time in one of Saturday Night Live’s best casts frequently, this winter a deep cut from one of his comedy specials has risen to the point of being viral on TikTok. This is because multiple videos, like this one from everyjauncooks , are getting millions of views on the social media platform:

The video above has over 5 million views, and it was posted this January. However, this trend was also going on last year, it just went super-duper viral in 2024. For example, in 2023 this video from baileyburke96 accumulated over 10 thousand views:

Overall, the trend has really picked up steam this winter, and it’s been so fun to see this hilarious bit find a new life.

What Is This TikTok Trend Based On?

As I noted, this hilarious sound originated from David Spade’s comedy special My Fake Problems. It aired on Comedy Central in 2014, and it marked the comedian's first hour-long special in over a decade since 1998’s Take The Hit. In 2022 he released his special Nothing Personal on Netflix, however, My Fake Problems and the skiing joke specifically continue to live on.

The setup for this joke that’s become the base of many viral TikToks is basically just that David Spade is not the best at skiing, and he’d prefer to take the easier runs down the mountain. Relatable, right? This leads to him saying:

He goes on to impersonate himself trying to move around the hill and talk about the overall clunkiness of ski gear. It’s a hilarious bit that really taps into what it’s like to ski with folks at different levels of experience as well as the silly names runs tend to have. As a skier, I find this joke hilarious, and almost want to recreate the bit the next time I click into my skis.