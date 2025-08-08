Kylie Jenner Is Bingeing The Vampire Diaries, And Ian Somerhalder Could Not Help But Respond

The CW may no longer be the YA channel that everyone knew and loved, but thanks to streaming, fans are able to relive some of their favorite shows, including The Vampire Diaries. The beloved teen supernatural drama may be among the shows that lost their way towards the end, but it remains a cultural phenomenon even eight years after it ended. The series' fanbase has some famous viewers too, including Kylie Jenner, and Ian Somerhalder couldn’t help but respond when he saw that the reality star was binge-watching the show.

The entrepreneur took to her Instagram Stories (via People) to reveal that she was watching TVD. Like many, Jenner weighed in on the Team Damon and Team Stefan debate, revealing that she was, at least for the moment, leaning towards Paul Wesley’s Stefan Salvatore. She shared just how far into the eight-season series she was, and seeing that, I think it's quite possible her tune could change:

Already halfway through Season 3.

Jenner is one of the many people who are on Team Stefan, and even to this day, that debate still continues. Despite Somerhalder calling Damon one of the best-written characters, even he couldn’t help but agree with The Kardashians star.

He responded to Jenner’s Instagram Story to give his thoughts on that matter and wish her a happy birthday. He also promoted the documentary film Common Ground, which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription and features Somerhalder:

Hey [Kylie Jenner] I was team STEAFAN too. What a sweetie 🥧. Happy birthday my friend – enjoy EVERY moment because it goes quick! XO Damon. P.S. When you’re done with TVD, watch this film Common Ground. It will give you so much hope.

I love that Somerhalder didn’t need to respond to the Instagram Story, but he wanted to, further proving that no matter how much time has passed, The Vampire Diaries will always be close to his heart. And the responses didn’t stop there. Jenner reposted the actor’s reply and was as excited as ever, and I can’t blame her:

Damon!!!!

I also wouldn’t blame Kylie Jenner if this ended up pushing her to Team Damon, but she is only in Season 3, so she still has plenty of time to switch sides if that ever comes up. I think that could happen too, since Somerhalder responded to Jenner’s post one more time, writing:

That’s me! 🩸 Keep kicking *** out there Kylie Jenner!

While Somerhalder is still on that TVD high, it’s unknown whether the show will ever be revived. Creator Julie Plec has stated before that she has plans to keep the universe going after Legacies was canceled, so it’s possible that even if Vampire Diaries doesn’t get revived, fans could be revisiting that world eventually. Nothing is confirmed, however.

But, at least fans are able to watch the show with an HBO Max subscription, which seems to be working just fine for Jenner and probably a lot of other viewers.