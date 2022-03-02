Dax Shepard Just Opened Up About Dating One Of The Olsen Twins, And What Their Personalities Are Really Like
By Mike Reyes last updated
We didn't see this coming, and we're used to looking everywhere.
Some Hollywood couples are so wild, it’s hard to accept they existed, even if they were documented in the public record. However, actor and podcast host Dax Shepard just dropped a doozy for the books, as he opened up about his former relationship with former Full House star and current bazillionaire Ashley Olsen. Even better, his admiration for his ex gave way to a pretty awesome remark about the personalities of both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
During the most recent episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, Shepard spilled the beans on his relationship with the Full House star-turned-fashion magnate. Revealing how he had actually never watched the sitcom that starred both Olsen Twins in the role of Michelle Tanner, Dax Shepart claims it was Ashley’s business acumen that really knocked him for a loop. After the topic of the Olsens' fashion line The Row came up, here’s what the host had to say when revealing this surprising fact:
It’s admittedly weird to think about Dax Shepard with anyone except his current wife and partner-in-crime/parenting Kristen Bell. That said, according to Shepard’s own admission, his romance with Ashley Olsen took place around 2007, after he was “thunderstruck by her beauty” at a party. And as they bonded over cars and he grew impressed by her fashion empire, history was made, even if it changed to the Bell side of things in late 2007.
Meanwhile, Dax Shepards’ relationship with Ashley actually allowed him to get a better appreciation for the personalities of both twins. Reflecting on how Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen struck him, sarcasm was part of the impressive combination that Shepard experienced first hand.
Perhaps the reason hearing this story about Dax Shepard and Ashley Olsen dating is so surprising is because of the intense secrecy that both Olsen Twins have adopted in recent years. Save for their public comment after Bob Saget’s passing, we don’t hear much from either Mary-Kate or Ashley in the news. Contrasted with the Olsens’ more low-key lifestyle these days, Shepard’s affirmation of just how awesome they both are makes for good news all around.
The timing is pretty good too, as even Megan Fox had an awe-inspiring moment with the Olsens in recent months that she shared. Recalling that anecdote, that makes Ms. Fox also somewhat qualified to speak on the subject of Mary-Kate and Ashley’s awesomeness. Between that and the angle of her own wild relationship stories, perhaps it’s time that she landed a guest spot of her own on Dax Shepard’s podcast. Provided, of course, that the slate of upcoming Megan Fox movies allows such an event.
Check out more stories from Dax Shepard when Armchair Expert releases new episodes every Monday on the platform of your choice. For all things related to the world of 2022 TV premieres, don’t forget to check in with our full schedule of what’s what in the winter and spring seasons.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.