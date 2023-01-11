Demi Lovato's New Album Poster Was Just Banned By The UK For Being Too Offensive

Demi Lovato has always been one to push boundaries when it comes to the content she releases. That’s especially true when in the case of the award-winning singer’s latest studio album, Holy Fvck. The music compilation, which was released in August 2022, managed to make quite an impression with critics as well as her fans. However, the album cover – which has since been translated into a poster – has caused a bit of a stir across the pond. It would seem that the one-sheet was just banned in the UK.

It was confirmed that the poster is “likely to cause serious offence to Christians..” This comes by way of a ruling shared by the Advertising Standards Authority , which reportedly received four complaints from bystanders after the ads started appearing around London last year. The sheet, which was removed after four days, shows Demi Lovato sporting a bondage-style outfit while lying across a large cushioned crucifix. The advert also includes the album title Holy Fvck, though you can see the textless version down below:

In the UK, advertisements “must be prepared with a sense of responsibility” and, with that, they should not include anything that is “likely to cause serious or widespread offence.” The ASA determined that the image of the “Confident” singer is “likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion,” meaning it could offend people of faith. Additionally, the organization reasoned that most individuals would see that “the ad alluded to the expression ‘holy fuck’.” Universal Music Group division Polydor Records, for its part, argued that the poster was not disrespectful and was only meant to advertise the album.

This is far from the first time that a poster of any kind has stirred up controversy for being perceived as highly provocative. CinemaBlend has even documented the most notable banned movie posters to ever be created. The list includes notorious ads for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Saw II and Zack And Miri Make A Porno. As you’d expect, the exact reasons for these images being banned vary, as the studios sought to find different ways to promote their productions.

While Demi Lovato’s latest project has been chastised for the photo that it includes, she’s received praise for the music itself. Holy Fvck is one of her most personal albums to date, as it covers her struggles with addiction, mental health and more. The fan-favorite artist has been candid about a number of personal topics over the years – including her eating disorder and 2018 overdose, which left her with brain damage. And in her 2021 documentary, Lovato also claimed she was raped while working on a Disney Channel movie years ago.

As of this writing, neither the singer-songwriter nor Polydor Records have provided further comment on the removal of the posters. One would think that the move wouldn’t have too much of an impact on the album’s performance, as it had already sold 33,000 units by the end of August. It remains to be seen whether the poster will go down in infamy like some of the aforementioned ones, though it’s fair to say that it’ll leave an impression for some time.

