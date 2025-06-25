After Sabrina Carpenter's Latest Album Cover Sparked A Viral Debate, She Revealed An 'Approved By God' Alt Cover That Fans Are Loving

Sabrina Carpenter likes to keep things Short ‘n Sweet, however, she’s also known for always adding a little bit of sass and sarcasm to her work as well. Now, on the heels of her album cover for her newest project, Man’s Best Friend, spurring quite the debate, she’s announced the “approved by God” alt version, and the fans are here for it, and how she referred to it.

As her fans know, the “Taste” singer’s sense of humor is always on display, and she’s not afraid to address topics that are a bit edgier. After releasing her song “Manchild” and bringing back the pants-free look with its music video, she announced her new album, Man’s Best Friend. Along with it came the album art, which looks like this:

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) A photo posted by on

This image of her on her hands and knees, kind of like a dog, while presumably a man holds on to her hair almost as if it's a leash, sparked a ton of discourse online. While some fans loved the album art, others, via Teen Vogue , found it “degrading,” and some even claimed it’s “misogynistic.”

While some praised the cover for being clever “satire,” like @premonitionkxng did on X, others claimed it didn’t subvert the misogynistic and sexist ideas it’s seemingly trying to comment on, @desus_xx said they think it “reinforces” them.

Overall, there are lots of people criticizing it while many others defend it. And now, amid all this, the “Espresso” singer has released an alt cover that looks like this:

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) A photo posted by on

Alongside this Old Hollywood-esque image, Carpenter wrote a funny caption acknowledging that this cover is “approved by God.” While she didn’t outwardly acknowledge the debate about the initial album art, this comment does remind me of the discourse, as this second cover is not as taboo.

Fans are here for all this too, as they praised the album art as well as the hilarious “approved by God” statement made in the caption. Here are some of the highlights:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“approved by god” GIRL YOU ARE SO ICONIC -anaacrespo

Approved by god🙌🏻😂 LOVE! -sorellemusic

HELP THE CAPTION -valeriaxcc

“approved by God” GIRL I LOVE YOU 😂-danilopedroso_

alternate cover approved by god LOLOLOL -kathleenlights

comedy queen -iheartradio

she had the chance to do the funniest thing and she did 🙂‍↕️ -alexaaisabel

Approved by God I’m crying that’s such a Sabrina thing to say in a caption 😭😭😭 -anamariasari

As you can see, people are here for how Carpenter is handling all of this, and they specifically love her funny caption that goes alongside the album cover.

This comment, cover and the fans’ reaction to it are right in line with the pop star’s signature sense of humor. Remember, a few years ago, she got in trouble for shooting a music video in a church , and she responded by saying that the church did approve them filming there while also quipping “...and Jesus was a carpenter.”

She also responded to complaints about her lingerie-clad BRITs performance by saying she knows “what watershed is.”

All of this falls in line with the silly, sensual and mature brand Sabrina Carpenter has built for herself. Many of her songs play with innuendo as she sings about love, sex and life, and her performances do too (take the “Juno” poses for example ). She’s also not afraid to take fashion risks that lean into this; for example, she wore nothing but tall socks and long tresses on the cover of Rolling Stone. And for the most part, her fans adore this about her. However, it has also sparked debate from her critics.

So, now, we have two covers of Man’s Best Friend following the big debate about it. One that a lot of fans love, and another adored one that the singer proclaimed has been “approved by God.”