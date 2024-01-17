Andy Cohen Weighs In On Erika Jayne And Denise Richards’ RHOBH Beef

The Real Housewives franchise has become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, with a number of cities airing new episodes on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). One of the shows that's currently putting out new episodes is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which has a pretty good season thus far. And Bravo boss Andy Cohen recently weighed in on Denise Richards and Erika Jayne's beef on the show.

Back in December Denise Richards returned to RHOBH and went viral for her behavior at Kyle's weed-infused dinner party. During that event she confronted Erika Jayne about thinks that happened years ago, and that fight continued in one of the most recent episodes, with the "Expensive To Be Me" singer going HAM and bringing Richards' OnlyFans. Cohen was asked by Life and Style about that conflict, and if he took someone's side. He responded, offering:

I don’t have a side. I think Denise came into this with some legitimate gripes against the group for how she was treated in her final season.

There you have it. It's probably in Andy Cohen's best to not take sides during Housewives fights, especially since alliances and friendship are always changing. But that confrontation between Erika and Denise was pretty brutal, with the latter looking dumbfounded by Jayne's response.

While Erika Jayne made headlines for her legal issues, that's mostly in the rear view during this season of RHOBH. She seems lighter in Season 13, but that changed once Denise Richards started a fight with her in front of the other women. While she gave her grace the first time, Round 2 was a brawl.

(Image credit: Bravo)

That second fight happened a few episodes ago, during Taco Tuesday at RHOBH cast member Crystal's house. Denise once again tried to bring Erika to task over a conflict from years ago, and Jayne doesn't respond well. She not only brings up Denise OnlyFans, but also the fact that Richards' daughter is also on OF. That argument lasted two episodes, and quickly went viral.

While Andy Cohen doesn't take sides, he did weigh in on how Denise's conversation with Erika ultimately went. As he put it:

I’m not sure she landed the plane and I think she would agree with me on that.

Fair point. While Denise Richards started the fight, Erika Jayne was the clear winner of their verbal scuffle. While some fans took umbrage with Erika bringing Denise's daughter into it, the clip itself has definitely circulated online. We'll just have to wait and see if the former Bond Girl makes any more appearances on the reality TV series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs new episodes Wednesdays on Bravo.