One Detail Sheriff Says People Aren’t Getting Right About The Nancy Guthrie Case

The search for Nancy Guthrie – the mother of Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie – continues, as she’s been missing since the beginning of February 2026. Shortly after, 84-year-old Guthrie was reported missing, local authorities and federal agents began investigating the matter. As it stands, the police are still piecing together the situation and looking for a suspect amid public speculation about their efforts. Now, a sheriff is speaking out about one of the common misconceptions people have about the case.

Sheriff Chris Nanos of Pima County in Arizona recently took part in an interview, during which he provided updates on the Guthrie case. While talking with 13 News, Sheriff Nanos addressed the subject of ransom notes, with some seemingly being legitimate and others being dubbed fakes. On that topic, Nanos specifically addressed the notion that neither his office or the FBI were continuing to analyze said notes amid the investigation:

I guess there’s something out now that says the FBI or the sheriff dismissed notes - that is not the truth. What we know is we have a number of notes that we are going to continue to investigate.

This clarification from Nanos on the notes also comes amid the FBI sharing its own statement on that. 13 News received a message from the bureau’s Phoenix branch, which clarified that they had “received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation.” Despite the varied legitimacy of those messages, the organization stated that this matter was still being “investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case.” It’s also been made clear that officials are following the lead of local authorities. With that, Nanos also said:

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It is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family. There is not a moment that goes by that we aren’t actively trying to find our mom. We thank the people of Tucson for holding her in their hearts, as well as both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless work on behalf of our family. Bring her home.

Per what’s known about the situation, Nancy Guthrie was last seen during the early hours of February 1 near her home in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities eventually determined that she’d been against her will, leading to the initiation of criminal investigation. While the police have reportedly been searching for leads, a primary suspect has not been named and no arrests have been made either. All the while, sources allege that Savannah has enlisted private investigators as well and supposedly paid nearly $500,000 for their services.

A major part of this investigation has hinged on ransom notes, with one having surfaced in early February, days after the Guthrie matriarch's disappearance. Weeks later, Savannah issued a plea on social media, directly addressing “whoever has” her mother. Savannah has since shared other messages online in honor of her mom and asked that she be returned safely. While the journalist has continued to work at Today amid her mom’s disappearance, sources claim Guthrie’s been doing her best to keep her composure at work.

The ransom notes have come back into play in recent weeks, as a California man was arrested for sending fake messages and pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication device, per Fox News. In June, it was also revealed that a second note was sent in February, and it alleged that Nancy Guthrie was dead. On the heels of that, Savannah issued a message on Today, asking that anyone with details on her mother’s whereabouts step forward.

Right now, Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a $1 million reward for Nancy’s return, and people can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to share information. As for any notes or other potential leads, Sheriff Nanos says those are being handled with considerable care.