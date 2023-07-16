Dolly Parton Goes Viral Over How She’ll Probably ‘Drop Dead’ In The Middle Of A Song One Day, As Kelly Clarkson Talks Performing One Of Her Classics
That classic Dolly sense of humor.
They say legends never die, and it’s true that many will continue to live on through the contributions they’ve made to the world. In a physical sense, though, that’s just unfortunately not how it works, and it seems Dolly Parton has given at least a little thought to that fact. The 77-year-old country music legend is going viral for a wild comment she made, saying she’ll “hopefully drop dead” during a show one day, while Kelly Clarkson recently revealed her honest thoughts about performing one of Parton’s most iconic hits — and the milestone moment that occurred as she was preparing to go on stage.
Dolly Parton Said She Hopes To ‘Drop Dead’ On Stage
The hilarious and self-deprecating Queen of Country is preparing to release the 49th studio album of her seven-decade career. Most people don’t make their rock debut in their late 70s, but Dolly Parton is not your average gal, and she recently had an A+ comment when sharing her feelings on retirement. On the Greatest Hits Radio show, Parton mused:
I can’t help but think that would be a pretty traumatic experience for her audience, should she actually pass in the middle of a performance, but there’s certainly beauty in the thought of going while you’re doing something you love. Dolly Parton’s viral pondering comes amid Kelly Clarkson’s own comments about the “Jolene” singer’s music.
Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About Her Dolly Parton Tribute
When Kelly Clarkson was asked to sing at the 2022 ACM Awards in a tribute to Dolly Parton, the answer was an easy yes for the American Idol champion. However, when she learned that she’d been picked to sing “I Will Always Love You,” which was famously sung by Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard soundtrack and is widely considered to be one of the most difficult songs to cover, she had a less-than-favorable reaction, telling Andy Cohen on SiriusXM:
To sing that song live during an awards show is one thing, but to do it in front of the legend herself? It’s easy to see why Kelly Clarkson may have been worried she was set up to fail. It turns out, though, that on the night of the ACM Awards, something happened that put an ironic twist on what she was about to do. Clarkson continued:
Kelly Clarkson has addressed her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock through song before — even before the release of her album Chemistry, which is brimming with breakup songs that she wrote during her divorce. On her talk show’s Kellyoke segments she changed the lyrics to Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”, and more recently took a shot at not just her ex but his father as well, amid their ongoing legal battle over unpaid commissions. “I Will Always Love You” isn’t really the vibe when it comes to her situation.
Kelly Clarkson certainly killed it at the awards show, though, despite any nerves she may have had going in, but I kind of hope that’s as far as the killing goes when it comes to that or any of Dolly Parton’s other music.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Megan Behnke
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee