Donna D'Errico Pays Tribute After Baywatch Co-Star Michael Newman's Death At 68

Baywatch showcased many stars throughout its eleven-season run, one of which was Michael Newman. The franchise alum played a character who also had his name and ultimately became one of the stalwart members of the cast. Sadly, Newman passed away this week at the age of 68 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Now, one of his former co-stars is paying tribute to him, and it’s none other than Donna D’Errico. The fan-favorite, swimsuit-wearing actress memorialized the late Newman by sharing a sentimental post to social media.

While playing the role of Donna Marco within the Baywatch franchise, Donna D’Errico was privileged to work alongside Michael Newman quite a bit. After learning of Newman’s passing, D’Errico took to Instagram to share a number of photos, which show her alongside her longtime screen partner. As cool as the behind-the-scenes pics and TV stills were, it was the sentimental caption that the actress shared that was truly affecting:

Newmie was nicer to me than anyone else on the show. Ever kind and encouraging, he was a gentle, calming force that made my years on Baywatch easier. I was always so happy whenever we had scenes together because he was a joy to work with. He knew of my fear of water and inability to swim and, being an excellent swimmer himself, quietly helped me through my water scenes. I’m so sad to hear of his passing today.

The former Playboy model wasn’t the only one to pay tribute to Michael Newman, as director Matthew Felker did as well. Felker worked with Newman on the docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription ). Newman not only confirmed the news but shared a video post that paid homage to Newman. Check it out for yourself down below:

Mr. Newman made his debut on the highly popular lifeguard drama during its first season in 1989. The physically imposing actor’s character wasn’t only a lifeguard but also an LA firefighter, and Newman himself also worked as a fireman in addition to his acting career. The actor ultimately appeared in 150 episodes of the flagship show and also appeared on the Baywatch Nights spinoff series as well as two TV movies, which were subtitled Panic at Malibu Pier and White Thunder at Glacier Bay. As noted by EW , Newman was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2006 and was open about his struggles with the disease, even discussing them in Matthew Felker’s documentary.

It’s incredibly sweet that Donna D’Errico took the time to pay tribute to her former co-star. Since ending her tenure within the franchise, the actress has expressed nostalgic feelings for it. On some occasions, she’s done that by sharing beach pics , and D’Errico even celebrated earlier this year when it was reported that a new Baywatch series was in the works .

Michael Newman – who is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two kids – leaves behind a legacy of both entertainment and service to his community. While it’s sad that he’s no longer with us, one would hope that remembrances from people like Donna D’Errico and Matthew Felker will help to preserve his memory.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Michael Newman at this time.