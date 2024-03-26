Donna D’Errico Just Followed In Her Baywatch Co-Star Pamela Anderson’s Footsteps And Wore Nothing But Her ‘Own Skin’ For Latest PETA Naked Campaign

Donna D'Errico is no stranger to garnering attention, having spent nearly 30 years as a TV star arguably best known for rocking the signature red swimsuit as Donna Marco on Baywatch, where she shared the screen with fellow model and actress Pamela Anderson. Like the latter, D'Errico made the jump to the small screen directly from landing centerfold status as a Playboy Playmate, and now she's once again following in Anderson's (bare) footsteps with her new promo for PETA, which is as clothing-optional as ads get.

While fans are possibly used to seeing D'Errico back in her Baywatch reds, which she wore anew to celebrate her 55th birthday in 2023 (as well as to spotlight the in-development reboot), but she had on a different kind of birthday suit for the PETA promotion below.

A post shared by Donna D'Errico A photo posted by donnaderrico on

Indeed, this new PETA campaign dropped just a week before Donna D'Errico hits 56, so one might imagine that her birthday is right around the time of year when the actress feels most comfortable and encouraged to put herself each and every part of herself out there. And in this case, it's for a cause that's close to her heart, targeting items that she doesn't want anywhere near her heart, or chest, or anywhere else on her body.

D'Errico teamed up with PETA to draw more attention to the problematic ways in which many of the clothes we wear today can have highly negative effects on animal populations, from sheep to reptiles to cows to minks and beyond. She spoke directly to her life choices, explaining them by sharing the following with PETA:

The reason that I don’t wear any animal products in my wardrobe or shoes or anything like that is just because I don’t want to have animals suffer. I could never want to cause cruelty to animals like that. They can’t live without their fur, skin, or feathers, but we can.

Fans definitely shouldn't expect to see her rocking any leather or fur attire when subscribing to her OnlyFans page, where she said she gets tons of requests to see her doing everyday things from putting on makeup to choosing outfits and more. (It's not just feet inquiries these days.) Whether she's rocking slinky lingerie or giant insulated parks, you can bet the material comes from non-living sources.

Speaking to the idea of adjusting to clothing choices that don't cause harm to animals, D'Errico said:

To those who think that it might be difficult to transition to a vegan wardrobe, it’s so not. I mean, there’s so many amazing products out there and designers that have cruelty-free fashion that are just as good, if not better, and they’re really cute.

Like Pamela Anderson, Donna D'Errico has also been open about other parts of her life, such as her history with plastic surgery and her time as a Playboy Playmate and Baywatch star. And she's even more eager to flaunt her stuff after getting flak from fans over showing too much, or from those who say she's too old for such posts.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it's not clear whether or not D'Errico's partnership with PETA will be for the long haul, the org has been lauding praise for Pamela Anderson since she first dedicated herself to the cause back in 1997. She's continued to put her passion front and center in various ways over the years, and went completely in the buff for a 2019 campaign focusing on orcas.

A select number of Baywatch seasons can be streamed with a Peacock subscription. Head to our 2024 TV schedule to see what new and returning shows will be popping up on the small screen soon.