Donna D'Errico Revealed How They Achieved The Jump Look For Her Viral PETA Naked Ad, And It Makes So Much Sense

PETA has been known to push the boundaries when it comes to finding ways to attract attention to the cause of preventing animal cruelty. To that end, some of its most popular campaigns have featured actresses known for sporting the iconic red Baywatch bikini — like Pamela Anderson and Donna D’Errico — and showing them finding comfort in their “own skin.” D’Errico recently jumped (literally) at the chance to help the animals, and now she’s taking us behind the scenes of that naked PETA photo shoot .

Donna D’Errico’s PETA ad was released in March in celebration of the actress’ birthday, which was especially appropriate, given the fact that she was in her birthday suit as she hovered in mid-air. New BTS pic shows how that look was achieved, and it makes so much sense. D’Errico posted to Instagram :

A post shared by Donna D'Errico (@donnaderrico) A photo posted by on

Of course there was a trampoline below the former Playboy Playmate as she jumped for animal rights. That explains not only the illusion that she was soaring through the air, but why her hair was flying in all directions (gorgeously, I must add). Black boxes covered Donna D’Errico’s private areas, similar to the way the campaign kept from showing too much by adding purple banners across her top and bottom reading “Wear your own skin. Wear vegan.”

In the caption of her Instagram post, Donna D’Errico thanked PETA for the opportunity to participate in the “Wear Your Own Skin” campaign, saying the experience was “freeing,” and made her feel confident and happy that she was doing something to make a difference.

The animal rights organization seemed equally as thrilled to have partnered with her, as they responded to her kind words in the comments, telling her:

You are making a lasting impact for animals 👏💚 We had the best time working with you and are so glad you enjoyed it! Thank you for everything 🥰

This year’s birthday festivities may have been for a good cause, but it’s certainly not the first time the Donna Marco actress has shown some skin on her big day. Last year, for example, she threw back to her Baywatch days in a red swimsuit featuring some serious underboob. This year she still was able to find an opportunity to adorn her “Baywatch Reds,” as she celebrated the news that the iconic lifeguard drama is getting the reboot treatment.

It was announced in March that Fremantle and Fox had struck a deal for Baywatch to return to the small screen. The new project is reportedly a complete overhaul, though it seems there should be room to bring back members of the original cast in some capacity. While fans can certainly count on seeing the return of the red swimwear, the “action-packed” series will reportedly split its focus between the lifeguards’ professional obligations and their “complicated, messy personal lives.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors