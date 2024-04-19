Donnie Wahlberg Knows Blue Bloods Is Ending, But He's 'Grateful' For Every Day He Still Gets To Play Danny Reagan

With each passing Friday, the number of Blue Bloods episodes left on the 2024 TV schedule dwindles. However, while the show ending with Season 14 is very sad, the cast is celebrating their wildly successful procedural and feeling grateful for the time they have left with the Reagan family. One cast member who is making sure everyone knows how “grateful” he is for all of this is Donnie Wahlberg, and his most recent post proved that point once again.

Donnie Wahlberg is constantly sharing highlights from filming Blue Bloods, and it’s obvious that he adores his job. One of his latest Instagram posts from the set of the CBS drama emphasized this as he spun around a New York street in costume, writing about how important “gratitude” is:

In the caption, the Danny Reagan actor said that sometimes he wants to “choose satitude or maditude,” however, it’s always important to pick “gratitude,” as the video shows. It’s a nice message to send fans, and I imagine that while filming the final season of Blue Bloods all these feelings are coming up.

The cast of the long-running CBS drama have spoken a lot about how much they love the show, Tom Selleck has even said he doesn’t want it to end . On top of that, the Blue Bloods patriarch has talked about how much he loves Reagan family dinners , and he went on to say he thinks “there’s plenty of room for the show,” and that he’s “not done.”

His on-screen son seems to have a similar mentality. Donnie Wahlberg’s BTS photo of Reagan family dinners put us in the feels, because his love for his Blue Bloods family is so clear. Along with his A+ Instagram game that frequently shows how grateful he is for the show, the Danny actor also has fanned the flame about the CBS drama continuing past Season 14.

While many are hoping for another season of Blue Bloods, there’s no word on whether it can get uncanceled like S.W.A.T. So, I think the best thing to do right now is enjoy the final episodes of the beloved procedural and cherish the 14 seasons we got.

As Donnie Wahlberg said, it’s important to choose “gratitude.” Which we can easily do right now because we still have a few weeks left of new Blue Bloods episodes, which will air on Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS, and once it comes to a close, we can always enjoy a Reagan family dinner by streaming the show with a Paramount+ subscription . So, overall, there really is a lot to be “grateful” for.