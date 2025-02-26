Dragon Ball Daima May Be Ending, But There's A New Cryptic Update On Super

Dragon Ball Daima received much attention from even lapsed fans of the long-running anime franchise, but sadly, the fun will be short-lived. While the English dub of the series only started a little over a month ago, the Japanese version will end soon. While that's a bummer, there's a hint that another spinoff, Dragon Ball Super, may resume.

Daima will close its run as part of the 2025 TV schedule on Friday, February 28th. As viewers prepare for the conclusion of Goku's fight with Gomah, a previously dormant Super account has come alive and uploaded an intriguing post just ahead of the finale.

Dragon Ball Super's X account hasn't been active for a year, but it recently returned with a post that could have multiple meanings. Check out the post below, which features the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his angel attendant, Whis:

Whis knows exactly how this is going to end 👀 pic.twitter.com/FEf5NO71DfFebruary 26, 2025

I think the question here is, what exactly does Whis know about? My assumption at this point is that this is a hint that Whis and Beerus will factor into the conclusion of Dragon Ball Daima somehow, which would bridge the series to Super.

That would be cool, considering it would be a great way to connect the final two shows worked on by the late creator Akira Toriyama, but could it also mean something else?

Why This Could Signal Dragon Ball Super's Potential Return

Dragon Ball Daima ending meant another potentially long wait for a new series to arrive. While fans can entertain themselves with fun fan art of Vegeta and Goku, that only lasts for so long. Fortunately, Whis and Beerus' potential involvement in the Daima finale could be a tease that Super is finally gearing up to return.

After nearly a year on hiatus, Dragon Ball Super's manga officially debuted a new chapter, which is a good sign. New content would open the door to the anime series adapting new episodes, which has not been done since March 2018. It might also explain why Daima ended after just one season, as the Dragon Ball team wants to focus on bringing back Super for a new run.

All of this is speculative, of course, and should Super return, it will be without Akira Toriyama. While the franchise has made works without the creator in the past, it remains to be seen if the plan moving forward will be to continue to make shows after his passing. Based on the fact that new manga adventures are happening, I would speculate that there will be an eventual announcement about Super, but I have no idea when to expect it.

Dragon Ball Daima and Super are available to stream on Crunchyroll. They aren't the only things to watch on the platform either, as CinemaBlend posted a list of a selection of great anime from 2024 that are worth checking out while we wait for more updates about this beloved franchise.