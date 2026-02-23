Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor Claims A Major Villain Is Returning (And I Hope It’s True)

Over the years the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine, one that consistently releases new titles in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies are The Russo's next two Avengers movies, which seem like they'll be epic multiversal crossover events. A new rumor about Secret Wars claimed a beloved villain will be brought back, and I so hope this ends up being real.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, and even less has been confirmed about Secret Wars. Fans have been filling in the blanks with rumors, and one put out by scooper MTTSH made a huge claim about the return of Josh Brolin's Thanos. It reads:

OMG Thanos is not in Doomsday but he's coming back in Secret Wars 🤯

Honestly, this sounds epic. While Thanos and his forces were destroyed during Endgame's ending, the Mad Titan' presence still looms heavy over the MCU. And while he's appeared briefly in Doctor Strange 2 and What If...?, full-blown return in Avengers: Secret Wars would likely break the internet.

Given that this is just a rumor at this point, we should probably take this claim with a grain of salt for the time being. But Thanos coming back doesn't seem totally out of the question, especially with Chris Evans' Captain America returning. We'll just have to wait and see if this claim is actually legit.

Thanos' possible return might also make sense given some other twists in the MCU. While the next two Avengers movies will feature Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as the main antagonist, there could be room for more villains. The Kang storyline was dropped after Jonathan Majors was fired, so it might not be all that surprising if Brolin's big purple bad guy returns. And with the multiverse in play, just about anything seems possible.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order saw as Thanos was teased time and time again before finally taking center stage with Avengers: Infinity War and Doomsday. Josh Brolin played him to perfection, especially as he spoke about his apocalyptic vision for the galaxy. He ultimately succeeded in collecting the Infinity Stones and wiping out half of all life, with the galaxy left that way for a whopping five years.

Since the MCU has had some troubles at the box office, bringing Thanos back might be a great way at reviving interest in the franchise. Projects like The Marvels bombed at the box office, so it's doubly important that they get butts in seats for the next two Avengers movies.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more information about what both that title and Secret Wars will contain sooner rather than later.