Ghosts Used 'Not Like Us' To Play Up Hamilton And Isaac's Feud, And The Fans Can't Get Over How Dramatic It Is

While Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance and Grammy wins brought his ongoing battle with Drake to the 2025 TV schedule, "Not Like Us" is also being used to highlight another feud. However, this one is fictional and a lot funnier. That's because CBS's Ghosts is using the track to amplify Isaac Higgintoot and Alexander Hamilton's feud, and fans can't get enough of how hilariously dramatic this is.

CBS’s TikTok account posted a supercut of scenes featuring Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) badmouthing the founding father alongside the viral hook of Lamar's song. The Civil War ghost is shown celebrating an Alexa stating information about his foe’s death, and he also gossips, bad mouths and scoffs when the adversary is brought into conversation. You can see the full video highlighting “Isaac’s 250 year old beef with Alexander Hamilton" below:

The Higgintoot-Hamilton addition to the "Not Like Us" trend would make Isaac proud, no doubt. Especially since this week's episode of Ghosts will finally show us Nat Faxon's Hamilton and his relationship with Isaac.

According to CBS, in tonight's episode, "Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle", we'll finally get to learn why Higgintoot's longstanding feud took root as Jay outwardly obsesses over the success of a fellow peer.

As you can see in the video, all of the other ghosts are more than over the feud, but Isaac remains motivated to hate his ex-peer. I'm looking forward to seeing the other ghosts react when they learn more about why this hate for Hamilton has stood for so long.

While Higgintoot stands alone in this one-sided beef on screen, many of the commenters are here for it. In fact, the "Not Like Us" soundtrack has inspired them to request a Lin-Manuel Miranda cameo while laughing over just how dramatic the Revolutionary War veteran is:

I need lin manuel miranda to make a cameo on the show as hamilton somehow that would be HILARIOUS - Jersfer

ok but I need lin manual to appear at least once 😭 -•yeira•𓍊𓋼

250 years of a ONE sided beef mind you 😂 -Witz

I can't wait to find out the story between the beef between Hamilton and Isaac - Natala Marsocci

"He haunts me and I'm a damn ghost" will forever be one of my favorite lines from the show -TotallyNotLin

“Isn’t that the guy on the ten dollar bill?” “The whaat?!” 😂😂😂 -Range75

As of now, it's unclear whether a present-day ghost Hamilton will premiere in tonight's episode or if he'll arrive in a flashback. No matter what, though, it will be exciting! Fans like me are dying to see the actual dynamic between the two historical figures and whether or not Isaac has made a big deal out of nothing.

One thing's for sure: the amount of effort that has gone into Isaac hating on Hamilton is one of the best subplots of Ghosts, as this TikTok illustrates.

Now, it's exciting to know we'll see the other half of this rivalry reveal itself tonight, and hopefully, there's plenty more of it to come. Especially with the news of Ghosts’ two-season renewal , and it being one of the better Hollywood-adapted British shows out there, there's lots of time and space to play with this silly feud.

To see this feud that Isaac probably thinks lives on the same level as Kendrick Lamar and Drake play out on screen, you can watch Ghosts on CBS on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET. Episodes are streamable the following day with a Paramount+ subscription.