Dylan Sprouse Would Like To Set The Record Straight On What Really Happened When The Internet Said He 'Tackled' An Intruder

Dylan Sprouse has kept busy since acting alongside his twin brother , Cole, in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (which is on your Disney+ subscription ). On the career front, he's been acting in different projects and, in his personal life, he's gotten married and recently become a father. Unfortunately, back in April, he and his wife, Barbara, faced a scary situation with an intruder on their Hollywood Hills property and, now, Sprouse is clarifying whether he really “tackled” the trespasser.

The intruder in the Sprouse household was reportedly on the ground when the police showed up and, with that, publications reported, at the time, that the actor had tackled him. When discussing whether he tackled the man, the former child star said this on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast :

They ran with that and I was like not correcting them cause that is cool!

I’ve got to say, I find Sprouse's take to be too funny! Honestly, I can imagine him feeling like something of a superhero after the media reported that he'd subdued the individual. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be the action hero of their own Hollywood headline?

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

On a serious note, while Dylan Sprouse (who was also a stand-up kid) didn’t “tackle” a trespasser to the ground, it didn't mean the attempted home invasion didn’t happen. According to the Aftermath star, that night, he was lying on his couch, when he heard someone at the door who announced, “It’s me.” Then, Sprouse sprung up from his position and took action his own way:

So, I run upstairs and Barbara had just like gotten into bed for the night. And I’m like, ‘There’s someone at the door.’ I grab the 1911 Kimber and I go [clack, clack]. Felt tough as hell. And I go down and I timed it. I was out the door in 20 seconds.

More on Former Child Stars 30+ Former Child Stars Who Are Still Acting Today

Talk about a scary situation. It goes without saying that the intruder could've caused some serious danger for him and his wife. I applaud the Neglected star for taking action so swiftly and carefully. Believe it or not, Sprouse isn't the only star who's had to deal with home intruders and, i n some cases, stars get robbed . So, needless to say, this situation could've been a lot worse.

Still, all of this culminated in a confrontation with the gate-crasher, though Sprouse has a funny take on meeting the guy face-to-face:

He was tweaking, and he walked towards the garage area of my house and he kind of got stuck like a raccoon. He was like, ‘Whoa, what do I do now?’ I was like, ‘Who’s there?’ And I can hear him from the garage go, ‘Nobody!’ I was like, ‘Hey, come around the corner. I have a gun. Keep your hands where I can see them.’ When he walks around the corner, he’s got a cigarette and a longboard skateboard in his hand. And immediately, I was like, ‘Okay, not a threat.’ This guy’s from Santa Monica. Like, he’s just, he’s just high as fuck!

Well, it sounds like the intruder appeared to be a stoner who was just traipsing on Sprouse’s property. The trespasser was ultimately taken into custody by the LAPD on outstanding warrants and, fortunately, no one got hurt.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even though Dylan Sprouse didn’t “tackle” the intruder like reports said, he was still a real hero for confronting the trespasser and taking action to protect himself and his wife. I'm glad Sprouse set the record straight, and I'd say that moving forward, he has an interesting story he can tell people.