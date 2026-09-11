Jacked Zac Efron Has Been Going Viral, So Naturally His Brother Dylan Dropped His Own Pic

Actor Zac Efron grew up before our eyes, becoming a household name thanks to starring in the High School Musical movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). But in recent years his younger brother Dylan Efron has also become a celebrity, largely thanks to winning The Traitors Season 3 and showing off his fitness on Dancing with the Stars. Zac's own fitness is the stuff of legend, and recently his trainer posted a photo showing off his huge bicep. Naturally, Dylan took to social media to drop his own very buff photo dump.

Dylan Efron's star power has been steadily growing in recent years. After The Traitors (streaming with a Peacock subscription), he also competed on Dancing with The Stars. Not one to be left of out of thirsty discourse, Efron posted on Instagram, including some shirtless pictures on a boat. Check it out for yourself below:

A post shared by Dylan Efron (@dylanefron) A photo posted by on

Holy abs. I guess there's a reason why Dylan Efron was nominated for Sexiest Man Alive, because he's looking absolutely ripped. And who doesn't love a little healthy competition between two famous brothers? We'll just have to wait and see if Zac posts his own set of ab-oriented photos in response.

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Dylan posted the above photo dump for his whopping 1.7 million Instagram followers, with the caption reading simply "taking it easy." It certainly looks like the end of his summer has been a fun one, including boat trips, rounds of golf, and cuddles with his puppy. Still, his abs are the real star of the show, and the comments section is filled with folks thirsting over the Traitors winner. Some of the responses include:

"The audacity for this to show up on my feed rn."

"I’d like to personally thank whoever took the first photo."

"Honest to God you guys I’m married. But yeah. Yes."

"How do I get to be one of the women on the boat." 😂

"First pic is what you see when heaven’s gates open."

Well, it's clear this photo dump was effective, but I guess that's an Efron family value; Zac is known for posting viral shirtless content as well. And they're both bonafide Hollywood sex symbols at this point.

Both of these brothers clearly put a ton of work into their physique, and it shows. And while Zac Efron admits he pushed his body too hard for Baywatch, he's remained yoked in the years that have passed. I'm curious if these two ripped brothers are competitive at all about their fitness. What's everyone PR? What do they bench? I need more information!

Dylan Efron will return to reality TV shortly as part of the cast of Squid Game: The Vip Challenge, competing alongside the likes of Spice Girls' Mel B and Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak-Biermann.