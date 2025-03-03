Jennifer Coolidge Recalls An On-Set Encounter She Had With Pete Davidson That Makes The ‘Unpredictable’ Comedian Sound Like A Boss

The 2025 movie release Riff Raff looks to be quite the ensemble film for many notable stars to get to know each other. Having talented actors like Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Pete Davidson, Gabrielle Union, and more must mean comedic energy and dynamic personalities all coming together on set. The White Lotus star recalls a time on the set of her new movie when she saw Davidson’s “unpredictable” nature that makes the SNL comedian sound like a total boss.

Riff Raff has Pete Davidson playing a henchmen to Bill Murray’s Lonnie, who makes their way towards a former criminal’s East Coast family life. During Jennifer Coolidge’s interview with People , the Emmy Award-winning actress mentioned how winter made an appearance during the filming of Riff Raff, which meant the cast had to work in small spaces to avoid the cold. While filming, the Legally Blonde actress shared a story of something unexpected Davidson did on set, which makes him sound like a real boss:

I remember one day it was freezing ... and I was in the house [where we filmed], and then this Rolls-Royce pulls up. And I was like, 'Who's that? It must be the owner of the house, right?' And then it's Pete Davidson in his Rolls-Royce. That car didn't quite go with the neighborhood or any of the experience. But then I thought, 'He's doing his own thing.' I was never as interesting as that, you know — showing up in a Rolls-Royce in the middle of winter at some job.

That’s a very fancy car to roll up in the dead of winter. You can’t deny it’s a crafty way for the young comedian to impress the star-studded ensemble. But, there’s never anything wrong with a person doing their own thing and traveling around in style.

On a set filled with seasoned actors like SNL alum Bill Murray, Academy Award nominee Ed Harris, and Bring It On’s Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson still managed to become a standout among them all. In fact, that’s what Jennifer Coolidge said she liked the most about her co-star:

I like that Pete Davidson is one of the most unpredictable people I've ever met. You can't really get a take on him, because he's like this chameleon.

If Pete Davidson is a “chameleon” to Jennifer Coolidge, then Coolidge is a “unicorn” to Davidson, according to the SNL breakout star . He told Access Hollywood during a NYC screening of Riff Raff that he couldn’t believe the Cinderella Story actress was “a real person” and how she’s “so nice, so generous.” The two must have been very fortunate to tag-team together on their new movie.

Some folks out there can understandably refer to Pete Davidson as “unpredictable.” He’s gotten himself into some controversy before, like when he went under fire on SNL in 2018 for making a joke about then-Congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw’s eye patch . Davidson was also charged with reckless driving in 2023 after crashing his car into someone’s house. Later that year while he was working on Riff Raff, the King of Staten Island actor allegedly trashed his trailer after reportedly being triggered by a paparazzi taking photos of them on set. Fortunately, a source claimed that the cast of the crime-comedy held no hard feelings towards their co-star and were more just worried for him. It’s nice that Davidson apparently had good support from his working family.

With Pete Davidson rolling up on set in his Rolls-Royce, an “unpredictable” yet smooth maneuver like that certainly impressed his Riff Raff star Jennifer Coolidge. With offbeat charm and spontaneous moves, it’s clear the Meet Cute actor knows how to make things interesting with his co-stars. Make sure to catch the TIFF-premiered crime-comedy flick in theaters now.