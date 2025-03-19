Pete Davidson's Back On The Dating Scene After Running Into Ex Kim Kardashian At SNL50
The comedian's love life is back in the conversation.
Seemingly, Pete Davidson has been thriving lately. His film Dog Man was released on the 2025 movie schedule recently, he was part of SNL 50 – where he notably had a run-in with his ex Kim Kardashian – and he’s been open about being in a much healthier place personally. Now, he’s reportedly back on the dating scene too.
For years now, Pete Davidson and his dating life have made countless headlines. He’s been in romantic relationships with many A-listers, including Kim K, Ariana Grande and Madelyn Cline, and they always caught the public’s attention. Now, according to The Daily Mail, he’s seeing someone new.
In new photos posted by the outlet, the SNL alum can be seen on the beach kissing Elsie Hewitt, a 29-year-old model and actress. According to the publication, Davidson seems to be keeping this lowkey, however, in the images of them at a beachfront hotel in Palm Beach, they can be seen making out and holding hands while standing in the water.
While it’s unclear how long these two have been together, reports of the Bupkis star being in a new relationship emerged two days ago. In a report from Page Six, it was alleged that the woman Davidson was now dating was “very different from anybody else he’s ever dated.” This source also claimed that the comedian is “very happy,” and she “respects Pete and his desire for privacy.”
Later, it was revealed by Page Six that this woman is Elsie Hewitt. While she’s not a mainstream actor like Davidson, she does have 1 million followers on Instagram and is a well-known model and influencer. She has also dated some high-profile celebrities in the past, including Benny Blanco and Jason Sudeikis.
Now, this news of the actor’s new relationship comes months after he and Madelyn Cline broke up. However, his love life did come back into the mainstream recently because he ran into Kim Kardashian at SNL 50. According to sources, the two had a nice and platonic interaction (despite the internet thinking they were avoiding each other), and it was claimed that the King of Staten Island actor has “nothing but love and respect” for his ex.
So, it would seem that everything is all good with Davidson and his exes – in fact, he also praised Ariana Grande for her Oscar nomination – and he’s ready to date again.
Plus, on top of reportedly being in a new relationship, the actor is thriving professionally – as you can see if you stream SNL 50 with a Peacock subscription or check out any of Davidson’s latest projects. So, here’s hoping more positive updates come out soon, as we learn more about the comedian and his new girlfriend.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
