Emilia Clarke Had A Five-Word Response When Asked If She’d Refilm The Game Of Thrones Ending

Game of Thrones was quintessential water cooler talk during its run on TV, joining the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. But while the book to screen adaptation was a sensation, the GOT series finale was controversial. Some fans started a petition for the show to reshoot its final season, and Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clark recently had a five-word response when asked if she'd be down to return and film another ending.

Those with a HBO Max subscription have been able to re-watch Game of Thrones' eights season, including that controversial series finale. Some of the fandom is still bummed about Dany's ending, where she went mad, burned down King's Landing, and was killed by Jon Snow. During a recent interview with CBS Mornings at the Tribeca Film Festival, Clarke was asked if she's return to Westeros for a redo. She responded promptly with:

Yeah, just kill them all.

Honestly, this made me chuckle. While she's kidding and said it with a laugh, these comments echo Dany's murderous ways from the final two Game of Thrones episodes. So it sounds like the Last Christmas actress is still defending her signature character. Although considering how long she played The Mother of Dragons, can you blame her?

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Some fans might have assumed that the 39 year-old actress would be open to these hypothetical reshoots. Namely because the face Emilia Clarke made back in 2023 when asked if she liked the show' ending. Nowadays she's got jokes about the ongoing conversation over re-filming the show's finale, and is ready to see all of the characters die like hers.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home of all things Westeros. If you want to see House of the Dragon or re-watch Game of Thrones, you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.

Despite how some fans think about Season 8 of Game of Thrones, folks have jumped back into Westeros thanks to multiple spinoffs that have arrived on HBO. House of the Dragon Season 3 is about to start, and earlier this year we were treated to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which totally trolled the audience and the seriousness of the other shows. Alas, the discourse about the flagship series hasn't ended; Emilia Clarke is certainly still answering questions.

While I thought the petition to reshoot the entire eighth season was insulting to the hard-working writers that had been entertaining us for years, I see some of the criticism. Having Bran on the Iron Throne was a bold swing, and I noticed along with everyone that travel around Westeros suddenly moved much quicker. Still, I don't envy how the cast is still constantly asked about it.

House of the Dragon Season 3 will premiere on June 21st as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And fans can re-watch GOT in its entirely on HBO Max, complete with Dany's wild ending.