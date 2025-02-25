Emily Osment Was A Child Star Before Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage, And She Knows She Owes A Lot Of Her Success To Chuck Lorre

Emily Osment may be best known nowadays as the titular leading lady of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, airing in the 2025 TV schedule, but the actress has been in the industry quite a long time. She’s was known early on for the role of Lilly Truscott on Disney’s Hannah Montana, followed by Gabi Diamond on ABC Family/Freeform’s Young & Hungry, to name just two of her many earlier roles. However, she knows she owes a chunk of her success to Georgie & Mandy creator Chuck Lorre.

Throughout her nearly three decades in the industry, Osment’s career has spanned across both film and television. At 32, she's a high-profile sitcom star thanks to her work as Georgie’s older girlfriend-turned-baby mama-turned-wife in the Young Sheldon spinoff. She’s had a pretty steady career with memorable roles, and she told The LA Times that she owes a lot of it to the prolific producer and creator of the Big Bang universe and many other shows:

I owe a lot to Chuck Lorre.

Considering Lorre has many shows under his belt, and Osment can currently be seen on one of them, it’s not surprising that she would say that. Plus, not only has she been on Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy, but she also appeared on a few other shows from Lorre going back over ten years. And as an actor, over ten years can be like a lifetime:

I mean, just being a woman in this industry is so unpredictable and, at times, very difficult. I’m fortunate for people like Chuck Lorre, who — I did the math this morning — I’ve been working with … for 14 years, and he has wonderful stories for women, and that’s hard to come by. I was 18, and I remember we shot on Friday nights on Two and a Half Men and that was the first time working with him. And then Mom, The Kominsky Method, Young Sheldon, and now Georgie & Mandy.

It’s pretty incredible knowing how long Osment has been working with Lorre and how much of an impact he’s had on her career over the years. She's been involved in his projects since she really started to branch out beyond Disney, and that was definitely a good idea since he’d created and produced many, many hit shows.

And of course, she’s now part of the Big Bang Theory family and co-leads her own show with on-screen hubby Montana Jordan. It’s working out pretty well, too, as the show was one of nine CBS series to be renewed for next season. The series has also been bringing on Young Sheldon cast members, and with Lance Barber being the next one to show up despite George Sr.’s long-expected death ahead of the series finale last year. There is no telling who else will come around at this point.

However long Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage lasts, I'm guessing this won’t be the last time Emily Osment works with Chuck Lorre, whether that’s starring in another series or just briefly appearing. But hopefully, that’s still a long time away, especially since Georgie & Mandy doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.

Whatever happens, though, it seems very fitting that Osment is on Georgie & Mandy, and I can only imagine how she felt when she initially reunited with Lorre for Young Sheldon. Those with a Paramount+ subscription can watch recent episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage now, with new episodes streaming on Fridays.