Emma Stone Discusses The ‘Strange’ Rule SNL Has For Five-Timers Club Members, And How She Got Around It

As one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation and beyond, Emma Stone has proven she can't be bound by genre restrictions, while also proving time and again that she's most at home in the comedy realm. She's following up her Oscar-winning Poor Things performance with the "upsetting and great" Kinds of Kindness , and it seems plausible that fans will see her popping up on Saturday Night Live for what would be her first hosting gig after being welcomed by fellow icons into the sketch series’ esteemed Five Timers Club .

While on the promotional trail for her second team-up with director Yorgos Lanthimos, Stone appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and chatted up its SNL veteran host about her December 2023 induction, saying during the interview that hosting the show has been among the most important experiences she can have. She also talked about a specific rule that celebs are apparently meant to stick to when it comes to their Five Timers Club apparel, which fans might not be aware of. In her words:

Well, that's what's so strange — and I don't want to blow up their spot because again, it's my favorite place. But they don't want you to keep the jacket. It's a thing where they're like, 'Well, you know you're not keeping the jacket, you're just wearing it for the monologue...' I was like, 'No. I will be taking it with me. I'll be wearing it to after party. I will be taking it home.'

While it's possible Lorne Michaels & Co. provide Saturday Night Live's more seasoned hosts with some kind of additional recognition behind the scenes in the form of champagne or a cake, the Five Timers Club jacket has been a part of the festivities for years. Though at the time when the Club was first addressed on the air during Tom Hanks' December 1990 episode, it was slightly different, and was referred to as a club robe.

Regardless of what it’s referred to as, the Five Timers jacket seems like the kind of honor that those who earned it should be allowed to take home to add to their Wearable Trophy collections. And no doubt many viewers believe that to be the case, such as yours truly, though both Emma Stone and Jimmy Fallon make it quite clear that’s not the case. The Tonight Show host even went so far as to refer to the jacket-focused monologue as a “sketch” in and of itself.

As it turns out, Emma Stone did indeed take the jacket to wear out to one of Saturday Night Live's famed afterparties, and The Curse co-star says she didn't return it after that, either. As she put it:

Yes, and I did take it home, and now it's in my closet. But they also know where to find me.

It's almost a sketch-worthy idea to consider Lorne Michaels sending some SNL enforcers to Emma Stone's home to try and re-acquire the Five Timers Club jacket. But assuming that the show's wardrobe department isn't THAT meticulous about maintaining every single piece of clothing, Stone may have gotten away with it. Though that might be her fee for being allowed back to host a sixth time.

For what it's worth, it's not like Saturday Night Live only has a single jacket that gets brought out for each and every new member. Had that been the case, then Kristen Wiig's induction in April 2024 would have looked quite different, for instance, seeing as how it featured jacketed appearances from Paul Rudd (the only actual other member), Matt Damon, Fred Armisen, Will Forte and more, where the whole joke of the bit was that the jackets are essentially worthless at this point.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But nothing about Emma Stone's induction was worthless, as seen in the SNL clip below!