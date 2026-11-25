I'm a hardcore reality TV fan, and this year is my first time watching a full season of The Great British Baking Show with my Netflix subscription. While longtime fans have been criticizing its twists or coming after the way Nigella Lawson eats, I've had a total blast watching the heartwarming competition series. Although I will say I totally called out a problem from Day 1 that ended up having a big impact on the semifinals episode.

Following Connie's truly heartbreaking elimination, the semifinal episode of Bake Off featured the top four contestants creating Patisseries. There was just one big problem: the heat wave in the U.K. was making it especially hot in the iconic tent. Unfortunately that threw a wrench into the baker's plans, especially when they needed the time to cool their bakes. I thought this was going to be a big problem over the course of the season, and I feel totally vindicated after watching the semifinal episode of the season.

The struggle of cooling bakes has been a recurring theme throughout this season of Bake Off, and it had major implications during Patisserie week. This was especially true for the technical challenge, where contestants needed to create judge Paul Hollywood's Gateau Concorde in 21⁄ 2 hours. Inside the tent was reportedly a whopping 94 degrees, and a number of the bakes suffered as a result.

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Unfortunately, Gabe struggled quite a bit during the semifinals, partially thanks to the heat and his bakes not being able to properly cool. He ended up being eliminated before the finals, but he wasn't the only one who had issues with the heat while trying to craft his patisseries. Frontrunner Tom's babas were also underproofed, so it was clear that the heat wave was affecting the whole cast. I can't imagine how it must have felt to be so hot while baking, especially because I also tend to overheat when experiencing anxiety.

There's just one episode for this season of The Great British Baking Show, so the pressure is on for the final there bakers to stick the landing and hopefully pull out a W. While fans across the pond already know who will take the prize, we here in the states will have to wait until Black Friday to stream the finale episode on Netflix. I'm especially curious to see if the U.K. heatwave from last summer continues to be a menace for the contestants during their final few bakes. Can't we get some better air conditioning in the Bake Off tent?

The Great British Baking Show releases new episodes of Netflix as part of the 2026 TV schedule. I've had a blast enjoying my first full season of the long-running competition series, and I'll definitely be back to watch the next season.