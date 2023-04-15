Erin Krakow Opens Up About Changes Hallmark Has Made And Why It's Hard For Her To Film Projects Outside Of When Calls The Heart

Though Hallmark has seen a number of its stars leave for GAF, it has held onto a handful of mainstays, including Erin Krakow. The When Calls the Heart actress has been with the company since the series started back in 2014, and she doesn't seem to be planning to leave any time soon. Ahead of Krakow’s newest Hallmark film, she opened up about the changes the network has made. And the star also got real about how hard it is to film other projects outside the Western romance series.

It's no secret that Hallmark has evolved over the years, particularly when it comes to inclusion. This was definitely proven by the network’s first gay-led romance last year, and fans as well as Jonathan Bennett have praised the network for that. Fellow alum Ryan Paevy previously spoke about how the network’s movie "equations" are changing and, now, Erin Krakow is explaining herself how exciting it is to see the changes. She told ET:

I think it's really exciting to see all of the ways that Hallmark is growing and making change in their programming, in movies and the series world. They're continuing to evolve, of course, in really positive ways.

Having been on Hallmark for almost 10 years, she's definitely had a first-hand look at the changes the network has made and how much it’s shifted over time. Viewers aren't just getting the same run-of-the-mill stories anymore but are getting so much more instead. For instance, Grey’s Anatomy’s Jaicy Elliot starred in a body positivity movie last year, while Nikki DeLoach’s film broke the mold by being Hallmark’s first faith-based production. You honestly can't help but love how the execs and producers are looking to diversify the content.

Meanwhile, as Erin Krakow looks forward to the release of her new movie, The Wedding Cottage, she opened up about how hard it is to film other projects because of When Calls the Heart, on which she also serves as a producer. She has been able to film projects since joining the series, but she doesn't exactly get to do them all that often. Based on the comments she shared, she really does perform a balancing act when it comes to her professional obligations:

The acting and producing on When Calls, it takes up a lot of my time. I was sharing with Brendan the other day that this has been refreshing and really challenging for me -- to just show up, do my part as an actor on The Wedding Cottage and then step away and let everyone else handle post. It took a lot of surrendering, just going, 'OK, no, I don't have any control over this. I don't have any say. I'm just going to show up, do the best I can, and then set it and forget it. But producing has been really enjoyable for me on When Calls. And I would certainly be interested in exercising a new muscle with directing or maybe even writing someday. That's something that is of interest to me, absolutely.

A lot goes into producing a TV show, to say the least, and that can be even more difficult when you're the star of said production as well. Though this sounds like a lot for the When Calls the Heart star to handle, she does seem incredibly grateful for the opportunities she's received. This includes The Wedding Cottage, which should be another delightful addition to her resume. Surely the actress will continue to balance her responsibilities masterfully as Hallmark continues to find ways to change for the better.

With When Calls the Heart Seasons 10 and 11 on the way, it's safe to say that Erin Krakow is going to have plenty of work to keep her busy. But more immediately, she can celebrate The Wedding Cottage, which premieres tonight, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET, as part of the Hallmark movies schedule.