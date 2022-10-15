Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming

Hallmark movies have become a staple of television for many people who love to watch a happy ending-focused story unfold on screen, and the network’s dozens upon dozens of brand new yearly Christmas movies are not only some of the most beloved, but also grab big ratings on a regular basis. In 2022, viewers will be treated to 40 new offerings from two of the company’s channels, and star Nikki DeLoach recently spoke about why her upcoming film will be “breaking the mold” when it comes to these movies.

What Did Nikki DeLoach Say About Her New Hallmark Christmas Movie?

Fans of both networks should easily be able to recognize DeLoach (who’s one of many stars not leaving for GAF ), as she’s starred in numerous movies for each channel since 2015, including Curious Caterer Mysteries: Dying for Chocolate, which aired in April. Her latest film, The Gift of Peace, will premiere this holiday season, and in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter , she noted how it will set itself apart from the many rewarding romances set to air, saying:

It’s the first faith-based movie that Hallmark has ever done…It’s about grief and it’s one of the most emotional movies Hallmark has ever done so we’re kind of breaking the mold with this one.

While the Christmas Land actress (who’s also known from her five seasons as Lacey Hamilton on MTV’s Awkward.) also noted that she’s “a person of deep faith” and thought it was “really cool” to star in the new movie, it might surprise some people to learn that this latest outing will be the first faith-based film for the network.

Despite the chaste nature of the romances people love found within, and the fact that they take place during celebrations for religious holidays, Hallmark Christmas movies tend to be more spiritual or filled with lessons about life , than strictly religious. Even the Godwink Christmas franchise (which is comprised of four movies, so far) is simply about the little coincidences that can change life for the better, as opposed to dealing with anything directly related to one’s religion.

The upcoming holiday movie will see the star portray someone who stopped believing in God after the devastating death of her husband, leading her to finally attempt seeking help by attending a support group as she heads into her second Christmas season without the man she loved. About the importance of the themes of the film, especially right now, she said:

There’s just been a lot of loss in the last couple of years and we’re all wondering, including myself, how to move through that monster of grief. It’s really hard. I lost my dad last July at 66 years old, and what I’m learning is that it really helps when you can connect with other people and share your grief with others. We think we have to go through things in isolation and it’s just not the way we’re supposed to. This movie is kind of a blueprint of how to find the joy and the light amid the grief.