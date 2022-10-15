Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming
Nikki DeLoach's upcoming Hallmark movie is going to do something a bit different.
Hallmark movies have become a staple of television for many people who love to watch a happy ending-focused story unfold on screen, and the network’s dozens upon dozens of brand new yearly Christmas movies are not only some of the most beloved, but also grab big ratings on a regular basis. In 2022, viewers will be treated to 40 new offerings from two of the company’s channels, and star Nikki DeLoach recently spoke about why her upcoming film will be “breaking the mold” when it comes to these movies.
What Did Nikki DeLoach Say About Her New Hallmark Christmas Movie?
Fans of both networks should easily be able to recognize DeLoach (who’s one of many stars not leaving for GAF), as she’s starred in numerous movies for each channel since 2015, including Curious Caterer Mysteries: Dying for Chocolate, which aired in April. Her latest film, The Gift of Peace, will premiere this holiday season, and in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, she noted how it will set itself apart from the many rewarding romances set to air, saying:
While the Christmas Land actress (who’s also known from her five seasons as Lacey Hamilton on MTV’s Awkward.) also noted that she’s “a person of deep faith” and thought it was “really cool” to star in the new movie, it might surprise some people to learn that this latest outing will be the first faith-based film for the network.
Despite the chaste nature of the romances people love found within, and the fact that they take place during celebrations for religious holidays, Hallmark Christmas movies tend to be more spiritual or filled with lessons about life, than strictly religious. Even the Godwink Christmas franchise (which is comprised of four movies, so far) is simply about the little coincidences that can change life for the better, as opposed to dealing with anything directly related to one’s religion.
The upcoming holiday movie will see the star portray someone who stopped believing in God after the devastating death of her husband, leading her to finally attempt seeking help by attending a support group as she heads into her second Christmas season without the man she loved. About the importance of the themes of the film, especially right now, she said:
The Gift of Peace also stars fellow network mainstay Brennan Elliott, and is currently scheduled to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this December 10.
Yennefer's apprentice, Gilmore Girl; will Vulcan nerve pinch pretty much anyone if prompted with cheese...Yes, even Jamie Fraser.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.